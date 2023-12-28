Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Mike Evans sizes up his arch-nemesis New Orleans, Cooper Kupp hopes for a 100-yard day in New Jersey, and Stefon Diggs hunts for a breakout vs. New England.

Updated 12/28 at 7:00 PM ET. Removed Amari Cooper.

Week 17 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 CeeDee Lamb DET Sat, 08:15 pm EST 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL Sat, 08:15 pm EST 3 Tyreek Hill @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 4 Justin Jefferson GB Sun, 08:20 pm EST 5 A.J. Brown ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 Deebo Samuel @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Cooper Kupp @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Chris Olave @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Brandon Aiyuk @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Puka Nacua @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Mike Evans NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Rashee Rice CIN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 13 DK Metcalf PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EST 14 Michael Pittman LV Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 DJ Moore ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 16 Stefon Diggs NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 DeVonta Smith ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Tee Higgins @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 19 Calvin Ridley CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Davante Adams @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Nico Collins TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Chris Godwin NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 DeAndre Hopkins @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Zay Flowers MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Terry McLaurin SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Jayden Reed @MIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 27 Garrett Wilson @CLE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 28 Tyler Lockett PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EST 29 George Pickens @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 30 Drake London @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 31 Jaxon Smith-Njigba PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EST 32 Adam Thielen @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 33 Demario Douglas @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 34 Diontae Johnson @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 35 Rashid Shaheed @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 36 Noah Brown TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 37 Joshua Palmer @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 38 Josh Downs LV Sun, 01:00 pm EST 39 Gabe Davis NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 40 Jordan Addison GB Sun, 08:20 pm EST 41 Romeo Doubs @MIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 42 Elijah Moore NYJ Thu, 08:15 pm EST 43 Jerry Jeudy LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 44 Brandin Cooks DET Sat, 08:15 pm EST 45 Jameson Williams @DAL Sat, 08:15 pm EST 46 Odell Beckham MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 47 Jakobi Meyers @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 48 Tyler Boyd @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 49 Curtis Samuel SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 50 Demarcus Robinson @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 51 K.J. Osborn GB Sun, 08:20 pm EST 52 DeVante Parker @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 53 DJ Chark @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 54 Darius Slayton LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 55 Jahan Dotson SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 56 Cedric Tillman NYJ Thu, 08:15 pm EST 57 Quentin Johnston @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 58 Rashod Bateman MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 59 Jonathan Mingo @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 60 Wan’Dale Robinson LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 61 Alec Pierce LV Sun, 01:00 pm EST 62 Marvin Mims LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 63 A.T. Perry @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 64 Michael Wilson @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 65 Justin Watson CIN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 66 Robert Woods TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 67 Treylon Burks @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 68 Parker Washington CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 69 Greg Dortch @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 70 Rondale Moore @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST

WR Notes: Up to 13/225/1 since finally making it through a game in Week 15, Justin Jefferson gets another targets boost from T.J. Hockenson’s season-ending injury. Not even Nick Mullens can stop Jefferson from having a big day against Joe Barry’s fireable Packers defense. … Amon-Ra St. Brown has been playing hero ball for playoff fantasy managers. More theatrics should be on the way vs. a Cowboys pass D that has lost some of its luster in recent weeks. Emphasis on “some.” … Tyreek Hill isn’t 100 percent for his foreboding Ravens matchup. His matchup-winning odds are still as high as any player in fantasy football. … A.J. Brown has been a rich man’s Stefon Diggs of late, continually catching a scoreless 6/80. Although there’s a risk the Eagles try to run all over the Cardinals, it’s not exactly a bad thing that Brown is facing an awful defense. … Cooper Kupp’s down Week 16 came even as he out-targeted Puka Nacua 12-11. He just didn’t hit. The Giants are one of the best matchups a wideout can have.

Deebo Samuel’s quietest game in five weeks came despite the fact that he matched a season-high with 12 targets. He also picked up a neck injury in the process, though not one that seems likely to sideline him for Week 17. The Commanders are as good as receiver matchups get as long as Samuel is healthy enough for his typical allotment of snaps. … Derek Carr and Chris Olave went to quarterback/receiver counseling just in time for the final two weeks of the fantasy playoffs. Olave’s ankle injury should also be further healed following the Saints’ “mini-bye.” The Bucs are a pristine finals week matchup. … Brandon Aiyuk continues to get home on preposterously few looks. Luckily for his fantasy managers, a little can go a long way in Washington. … Puka Nacua has finally found the middle ground between his month one dominance and post-Kupp return slump. There is every reason to expect a white-hot Matthew Stafford to keep slinging it against the G-Men. … Mike Evans is visiting his least favorite place for Week 17: Marshon Lattimore Island ... is what I wrote before someone reminded me Lattimore is on I.R. 🤦🏻 Evans should command the requisite high-value targets at home.

The Chiefs’ troubles caught up with Rashee Rice’s box score on Christmas Day but not his usage. He is this offense’s most targeted player, by far, the 1B to Travis Kelce’s struggling 1A. The Bengals keep getting smoked for big plays. … If Michael Pittman (concussion) plays, he will receive somewhere in the neighborhood of 10-18 targets. … Amari Cooper is one of final week’s toughest forecasts. On the one hand, he is coming off the most prolific game by any wideout all season. On the other, Sauce Gardner, not to mention a Cooper heel issue. I will still place the high-end WR2 bet because the Browns only have one mode with Joe Flacco: Pass first, questions late. … DJ Moore’s ankle didn’t even land him on the Week 17 injury report. The Falcons are a tough matchup, but matchups don’t really matter when Justin Fields gets outside the pocket and finds his WR1 on the move. … Stefon Diggs is the Tony Pollard of receivers. I gave him the WR1 benefit of the doubt for far, far too long. I have to assume he’s not healthy. I also have to assume whatever is ailing him won’t suddenly resolve for Week 17. His usage and overall upside keep him in the top 20.

DeVonta Smith has the Week 17 matchup. He could have a problem getting the Week 17 volume with the Eagles operating as massive home favorites. … Nico Collins bookended his Week 15 absence with a pair of duds. C.J. Stroud is returning against a Titans defense that lost to a Stroud/Collins-less passing attack two weeks ago. I’ll place an irresponsibly large bet. … Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) has a puncher’s chance of suiting up vs. the Chiefs. If he does, it will make it hard for either Chase or Tee Higgins to crack the top 20 vs. Kansas City’s stout defense. … Calvin Ridley has just 182 yards on 34 targets over the past three weeks. That usage would almost certainly produce more efficiency if Zay Jones can get back from his hamstring injury vs. Carolina’s tough pass defense. … Davante Adams’ floor remains just fine. It’s the spiked week potential that has all but disappeared from this passing attack. The Colts and their turnover-creating defense are a poor matchup for Aidan O’Connell.

Zay Flowers has finally put some distance between himself and Odell Beckham. He is still having trouble producing spiked weeks on his ludicrously-low average depth of target. … Will Levis’ (ankle) seeming return would be enough to keep DeAndre Hopkins in the low-end WR2 mix. … Sometimes you have to stake a lot on a little, in this case Terry McLaurin’s limited sample size with Jacoby Brissett. It’s compelling enough I’ll make McLaurin a preferred WR3 with everything on the line. … With the Packers monumentally banged up at wideout, Jayden Reed will have a mouthwatering targets baseline if he manages to play through his chest issue. … You can’t ignore George Pickens’ eruption. You have to also acknowledge his six targets was his standard usage. The Seahawks are at least an approachable matchup. … Josh Palmer is concussed. There might not be a single Bolts wideout in the top 48 if Palmer joins Keenan Allen on the shelf. … Jordan Addison will find himself in the top 30 if he plays through his ankle injury, but it’s not looking good.