Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published December 28, 2023 11:36 AM
Mike Evans sizes up his arch-nemesis New Orleans, Cooper Kupp hopes for a 100-yard day in New Jersey, and Stefon Diggs hunts for a breakout vs. New England.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Updated 12/28 at 7:00 PM ET. Removed Amari Cooper.

Week 17 Receivers

RKPlayerOppTime
1CeeDee LambDETSat, 08:15 pm EST
2Amon-Ra St. Brown@DALSat, 08:15 pm EST
3Tyreek Hill@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
4Justin JeffersonGBSun, 08:20 pm EST
5A.J. BrownARISun, 01:00 pm EST
6Deebo Samuel@WASSun, 01:00 pm EST
7Cooper Kupp@NYGSun, 01:00 pm EST
8Chris Olave@TBSun, 01:00 pm EST
9Brandon Aiyuk@WASSun, 01:00 pm EST
10Puka Nacua@NYGSun, 01:00 pm EST
11Mike EvansNOSun, 01:00 pm EST
12Rashee RiceCINSun, 04:25 pm EST
13DK MetcalfPITSun, 04:05 pm EST
14Michael PittmanLVSun, 01:00 pm EST
15DJ MooreATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
16Stefon DiggsNESun, 01:00 pm EST
17DeVonta SmithARISun, 01:00 pm EST
18Tee Higgins@KCSun, 04:25 pm EST
19Calvin RidleyCARSun, 01:00 pm EST
20Davante Adams@INDSun, 01:00 pm EST
21Nico CollinsTENSun, 01:00 pm EST
22Chris GodwinNOSun, 01:00 pm EST
23DeAndre Hopkins@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
24Zay FlowersMIASun, 01:00 pm EST
25Terry McLaurinSFSun, 01:00 pm EST
26Jayden Reed@MINSun, 08:20 pm EST
27Garrett Wilson@CLEThu, 08:15 pm EST
28Tyler LockettPITSun, 04:05 pm EST
29George Pickens@SEASun, 04:05 pm EST
30Drake London@CHISun, 01:00 pm EST
31Jaxon Smith-NjigbaPITSun, 04:05 pm EST
32Adam Thielen@JACSun, 01:00 pm EST
33Demario Douglas@BUFSun, 01:00 pm EST
34Diontae Johnson@SEASun, 04:05 pm EST
35Rashid Shaheed@TBSun, 01:00 pm EST
36Noah BrownTENSun, 01:00 pm EST
37Joshua Palmer@DENSun, 04:25 pm EST
38Josh DownsLVSun, 01:00 pm EST
39Gabe DavisNESun, 01:00 pm EST
40Jordan AddisonGBSun, 08:20 pm EST
41Romeo Doubs@MINSun, 08:20 pm EST
42Elijah MooreNYJThu, 08:15 pm EST
43Jerry JeudyLACSun, 04:25 pm EST
44Brandin CooksDETSat, 08:15 pm EST
45Jameson Williams@DALSat, 08:15 pm EST
46Odell BeckhamMIASun, 01:00 pm EST
47Jakobi Meyers@INDSun, 01:00 pm EST
48Tyler Boyd@KCSun, 04:25 pm EST
49Curtis SamuelSFSun, 01:00 pm EST
50Demarcus Robinson@NYGSun, 01:00 pm EST
51K.J. OsbornGBSun, 08:20 pm EST
52DeVante Parker@BUFSun, 01:00 pm EST
53DJ Chark@JACSun, 01:00 pm EST
54Darius SlaytonLASun, 01:00 pm EST
55Jahan DotsonSFSun, 01:00 pm EST
56Cedric TillmanNYJThu, 08:15 pm EST
57Quentin Johnston@DENSun, 04:25 pm EST
58Rashod BatemanMIASun, 01:00 pm EST
59Jonathan Mingo@JACSun, 01:00 pm EST
60Wan’Dale RobinsonLASun, 01:00 pm EST
61Alec PierceLVSun, 01:00 pm EST
62Marvin MimsLACSun, 04:25 pm EST
63A.T. Perry@TBSun, 01:00 pm EST
64Michael Wilson@PHISun, 01:00 pm EST
65Justin WatsonCINSun, 04:25 pm EST
66Robert WoodsTENSun, 01:00 pm EST
67Treylon Burks@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
68Parker WashingtonCARSun, 01:00 pm EST
69Greg Dortch@PHISun, 01:00 pm EST
70Rondale Moore@PHISun, 01:00 pm EST

WR Notes: Up to 13/225/1 since finally making it through a game in Week 15, Justin Jefferson gets another targets boost from T.J. Hockenson’s season-ending injury. Not even Nick Mullens can stop Jefferson from having a big day against Joe Barry’s fireable Packers defense. … Amon-Ra St. Brown has been playing hero ball for playoff fantasy managers. More theatrics should be on the way vs. a Cowboys pass D that has lost some of its luster in recent weeks. Emphasis on “some.” … Tyreek Hill isn’t 100 percent for his foreboding Ravens matchup. His matchup-winning odds are still as high as any player in fantasy football. … A.J. Brown has been a rich man’s Stefon Diggs of late, continually catching a scoreless 6/80. Although there’s a risk the Eagles try to run all over the Cardinals, it’s not exactly a bad thing that Brown is facing an awful defense. … Cooper Kupp’s down Week 16 came even as he out-targeted Puka Nacua 12-11. He just didn’t hit. The Giants are one of the best matchups a wideout can have.

Deebo Samuel’s quietest game in five weeks came despite the fact that he matched a season-high with 12 targets. He also picked up a neck injury in the process, though not one that seems likely to sideline him for Week 17. The Commanders are as good as receiver matchups get as long as Samuel is healthy enough for his typical allotment of snaps. … Derek Carr and Chris Olave went to quarterback/receiver counseling just in time for the final two weeks of the fantasy playoffs. Olave’s ankle injury should also be further healed following the Saints’ “mini-bye.” The Bucs are a pristine finals week matchup. … Brandon Aiyuk continues to get home on preposterously few looks. Luckily for his fantasy managers, a little can go a long way in Washington. … Puka Nacua has finally found the middle ground between his month one dominance and post-Kupp return slump. There is every reason to expect a white-hot Matthew Stafford to keep slinging it against the G-Men. … Mike Evans is visiting his least favorite place for Week 17: Marshon Lattimore Island ... is what I wrote before someone reminded me Lattimore is on I.R. 🤦🏻 Evans should command the requisite high-value targets at home.

The Chiefs’ troubles caught up with Rashee Rice’s box score on Christmas Day but not his usage. He is this offense’s most targeted player, by far, the 1B to Travis Kelce’s struggling 1A. The Bengals keep getting smoked for big plays. … If Michael Pittman (concussion) plays, he will receive somewhere in the neighborhood of 10-18 targets. … Amari Cooper is one of final week’s toughest forecasts. On the one hand, he is coming off the most prolific game by any wideout all season. On the other, Sauce Gardner, not to mention a Cooper heel issue. I will still place the high-end WR2 bet because the Browns only have one mode with Joe Flacco: Pass first, questions late. … DJ Moore’s ankle didn’t even land him on the Week 17 injury report. The Falcons are a tough matchup, but matchups don’t really matter when Justin Fields gets outside the pocket and finds his WR1 on the move. … Stefon Diggs is the Tony Pollard of receivers. I gave him the WR1 benefit of the doubt for far, far too long. I have to assume he’s not healthy. I also have to assume whatever is ailing him won’t suddenly resolve for Week 17. His usage and overall upside keep him in the top 20.

DeVonta Smith has the Week 17 matchup. He could have a problem getting the Week 17 volume with the Eagles operating as massive home favorites. … Nico Collins bookended his Week 15 absence with a pair of duds. C.J. Stroud is returning against a Titans defense that lost to a Stroud/Collins-less passing attack two weeks ago. I’ll place an irresponsibly large bet. … Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) has a puncher’s chance of suiting up vs. the Chiefs. If he does, it will make it hard for either Chase or Tee Higgins to crack the top 20 vs. Kansas City’s stout defense. … Calvin Ridley has just 182 yards on 34 targets over the past three weeks. That usage would almost certainly produce more efficiency if Zay Jones can get back from his hamstring injury vs. Carolina’s tough pass defense. … Davante Adams’ floor remains just fine. It’s the spiked week potential that has all but disappeared from this passing attack. The Colts and their turnover-creating defense are a poor matchup for Aidan O’Connell.

Zay Flowers has finally put some distance between himself and Odell Beckham. He is still having trouble producing spiked weeks on his ludicrously-low average depth of target. … Will Levis’ (ankle) seeming return would be enough to keep DeAndre Hopkins in the low-end WR2 mix. … Sometimes you have to stake a lot on a little, in this case Terry McLaurin’s limited sample size with Jacoby Brissett. It’s compelling enough I’ll make McLaurin a preferred WR3 with everything on the line. … With the Packers monumentally banged up at wideout, Jayden Reed will have a mouthwatering targets baseline if he manages to play through his chest issue. … You can’t ignore George Pickens’ eruption. You have to also acknowledge his six targets was his standard usage. The Seahawks are at least an approachable matchup. … Josh Palmer is concussed. There might not be a single Bolts wideout in the top 48 if Palmer joins Keenan Allen on the shelf. … Jordan Addison will find himself in the top 30 if he plays through his ankle injury, but it’s not looking good.