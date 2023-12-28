Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
George Kittle tries to spike one final week, Gerald Everett greets a plus matchup in the Broncos, and Taysom Hill wonders if he is still part of the Saints’ offense.
Week 17 Tight Ends
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Travis Kelce
|CIN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|2
|Trey McBride
|@PHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|3
|Evan Engram
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|4
|David Njoku
|NYJ
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|5
|George Kittle
|@WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|@DAL
|Sat, 08:15 pm EST
|7
|Jake Ferguson
|DET
|Sat, 08:15 pm EST
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|ARI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|9
|Isaiah Likely
|MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|10
|Gerald Everett
|@DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|11
|Dalton Schultz
|TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|12
|Tucker Kraft
|@MIN
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|13
|Pat Freiermuth
|@SEA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|14
|Cole Kmet
|ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|15
|Kyle Pitts
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|16
|Darren Waller
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|17
|Taysom Hill
|@TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|Logan Thomas
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|19
|Tyler Conklin
|@CLE
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|20
|Dalton Kincaid
|NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|21
|Cade Otton
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|22
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|23
|Juwan Johnson
|@TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|24
|Jonnu Smith
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|25
|Tyler Higbee
|@NYG
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|26
|Dawson Knox
|NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|27
|Noah Fant
|PIT
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|28
|Kylen Granson
|LV
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|@BUF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|30
|Tanner Hudson
|@KC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|31
|Brevin Jordan
|TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|32
|Noah Gray
|CIN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
TE Notes: Does Travis Kelce still deserve a valedictory rank as the TE1 overall? It’s hard to say. We also know not a soul on planet earth is benching him in pursuit of a fantasy championship. … Trey McBride has drawn fewer than eight targets on time in his past six games. It was seven against the Texans. His touchdown odds should be enhanced vs. the Eagles’ porous defense. … Evan Engram’s volume has gone stratospheric amidst the Jaguars’ injury issues. The Panthers are a tough matchup, albeit not one that is going to dictate the pace and tempo like the Ravens did two weeks ago. Engram feels too big to fail for the fantasy finals. … The same is true for David Njoku against the Jets’ strong defense. Joe Flacco will probably have his least efficient game as Browns starter, but the Trevor Siemian-led Jets are not going to be able to keep the Cleveland offense off the field. Njoku should get his looks, with several of them likely coming inside the 20-yard line.
George Kittle has an A++ matchup in the Commanders. The same was true against the Cardinals two weeks ago and he drew four targets. That’s always the catch-22 with the position’s most explosive player. … Sam LaPorta has been hurting for volume with the Lions’ offense at full strength. The Lions operating as nearly touchdown road ‘dogs for a 53.5-totaled affair should make up for that for the fantasy finals. … Opposing LaPorta will be Jake Ferguson, whose matchup could scarcely be better in the Lions’ undermanned pass defense. … Fantasy managers never seemed to get comfortable with Cole Kmet even though he’s the TE7 by both average and total PPR points. The Falcons cough up the seventh most seam fantasy points ... is what I wrote before Kmet appeared likely to sit with a knee injury. … Both Isaiah Likely’s floor and ceiling are intact for what could be a high-scoring game with the Dolphins. … Dallas Goedert has 18 targets over the past two weeks but don’t be surprised if the identity-searching Eagles try to establish it against the Cardinals.
Gerald Everett has eight targets in three straight starts. The Broncos’ tight end defense is so bad it just allowed a touchdown to Mike Gesicki. … Dalton Schultz finally revived for eight catches on 11 targets vs. the Browns. Now C.J. Stroud is due back against the Titans’ exploitable pass defense. TE11 is a conservative ranking. … Tucker Kraft’s final ranking will depend on the Packers’ receiver health. It’s certainly not looking good for Jordan Love’s wideouts at the current moment. … It doesn’t look like TE1 numbers will be possible for Darren Waller in this current iteration of the Giants’ offense. … I’m not sure what’s gone wrong with Taysom Hill. Probably all the minor injuries. He is still one of the best upside bets you will find outside the top 12 at tight end. … Drawing even with Dawson Knox in usage as the Bills go giga ultra run-heavy, Dalton Kincaid has lost TE1 benefit of the doubt.
Week 17 Kickers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DET
|Sat, 08:15 pm EST
|2
|Justin Tucker
|MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|3
|Jake Elliott
|ARI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|4
|Lucas Havrisik
|@NYG
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|5
|Jake Moody
|@WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|6
|Harrison Butker
|CIN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|7
|Matt Gay
|LV
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|8
|Jason Myers
|PIT
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|10
|Jason Sanders
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|11
|Tyler Bass
|NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|12
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|13
|Younghoe Koo
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|14
|Cairo Santos
|ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|15
|Blake Grupe
|@TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|16
|Greg Joseph
|GB
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|17
|Brandon McManus
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|Chris Boswell
|@SEA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|19
|Nick Folk
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|20
|Wil Lutz
|LAC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|21
|Michael Badgley
|@DAL
|Sat, 08:15 pm EST
|22
|Daniel Carlson
|@IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|23
|Greg Zuerlein
|@CLE
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|24
|Evan McPherson
|@KC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|25
|Anders Carlson
|@MIN
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|26
|Eddy Pineiro
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|27
|Joey Slye
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|28
|Riley Patterson
|NYJ
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|29
|Matt Prater
|@PHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|30
|Cameron Dicker
|@DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|31
|Chad Ryland
|@BUF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|32
|Mason Crosby
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
Week 17 Defense/Special Teams
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|NYJ
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|@WAS
|3
|Buffalo Bills
|NE
|4
|Kansas City Chiefs
|CIN
|5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|ARI
|6
|New York Jets
|@CLE
|7
|Denver Broncos
|LAC
|8
|Dallas Cowboys
|DET
|9
|Baltimore Ravens
|MIA
|10
|Indianapolis Colts
|LV
|11
|Houston Texans
|TEN
|12
|Chicago Bears
|ATL
|13
|Atlanta Falcons
|@CHI
|14
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|CAR
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|@MIN
|16
|Los Angeles Rams
|@NYG
|17
|Minnesota Vikings
|GB
|18
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@IND
|19
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@SEA
|20
|Miami Dolphins
|@BAL
|21
|Seattle Seahawks
|PIT
|22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NO
|23
|New Orleans Saints
|@TB
|24
|New England Patriots
|@BUF
|25
|Carolina Panthers
|@JAC
|26
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@DEN
|27
|Tennessee Titans
|@HOU
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@KC
|29
|Detroit Lions
|@DAL
|30
|New York Giants
|LA
|31
|Arizona Cardinals
|@PHI
|32
|Washington Commanders
|SF