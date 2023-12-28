Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

George Kittle tries to spike one final week, Gerald Everett greets a plus matchup in the Broncos, and Taysom Hill wonders if he is still part of the Saints’ offense.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 17 Tight Ends



RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce CIN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 2 Trey McBride @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 3 Evan Engram CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 4 David Njoku NYJ Thu, 08:15 pm EST 5 George Kittle @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 Sam LaPorta @DAL Sat, 08:15 pm EST 7 Jake Ferguson DET Sat, 08:15 pm EST 8 Dallas Goedert ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Isaiah Likely MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Gerald Everett @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 11 Dalton Schultz TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Tucker Kraft @MIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 13 Pat Freiermuth @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 14 Cole Kmet ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 Kyle Pitts @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 16 Darren Waller LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Taysom Hill @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Logan Thomas SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Tyler Conklin @CLE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 20 Dalton Kincaid NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Cade Otton NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Chigoziem Okonkwo @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Juwan Johnson @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Jonnu Smith @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Tyler Higbee @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Dawson Knox NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Noah Fant PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EST 28 Kylen Granson LV Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Mike Gesicki @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 30 Tanner Hudson @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 31 Brevin Jordan TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 32 Noah Gray CIN Sun, 04:25 pm EST

TE Notes: Does Travis Kelce still deserve a valedictory rank as the TE1 overall? It’s hard to say. We also know not a soul on planet earth is benching him in pursuit of a fantasy championship. … Trey McBride has drawn fewer than eight targets on time in his past six games. It was seven against the Texans. His touchdown odds should be enhanced vs. the Eagles’ porous defense. … Evan Engram’s volume has gone stratospheric amidst the Jaguars’ injury issues. The Panthers are a tough matchup, albeit not one that is going to dictate the pace and tempo like the Ravens did two weeks ago. Engram feels too big to fail for the fantasy finals. … The same is true for David Njoku against the Jets’ strong defense. Joe Flacco will probably have his least efficient game as Browns starter, but the Trevor Siemian-led Jets are not going to be able to keep the Cleveland offense off the field. Njoku should get his looks, with several of them likely coming inside the 20-yard line.

George Kittle has an A++ matchup in the Commanders. The same was true against the Cardinals two weeks ago and he drew four targets. That’s always the catch-22 with the position’s most explosive player. … Sam LaPorta has been hurting for volume with the Lions’ offense at full strength. The Lions operating as nearly touchdown road ‘dogs for a 53.5-totaled affair should make up for that for the fantasy finals. … Opposing LaPorta will be Jake Ferguson, whose matchup could scarcely be better in the Lions’ undermanned pass defense. … Fantasy managers never seemed to get comfortable with Cole Kmet even though he’s the TE7 by both average and total PPR points. The Falcons cough up the seventh most seam fantasy points ... is what I wrote before Kmet appeared likely to sit with a knee injury. … Both Isaiah Likely’s floor and ceiling are intact for what could be a high-scoring game with the Dolphins. … Dallas Goedert has 18 targets over the past two weeks but don’t be surprised if the identity-searching Eagles try to establish it against the Cardinals.

Gerald Everett has eight targets in three straight starts. The Broncos’ tight end defense is so bad it just allowed a touchdown to Mike Gesicki. … Dalton Schultz finally revived for eight catches on 11 targets vs. the Browns. Now C.J. Stroud is due back against the Titans’ exploitable pass defense. TE11 is a conservative ranking. … Tucker Kraft’s final ranking will depend on the Packers’ receiver health. It’s certainly not looking good for Jordan Love’s wideouts at the current moment. … It doesn’t look like TE1 numbers will be possible for Darren Waller in this current iteration of the Giants’ offense. … I’m not sure what’s gone wrong with Taysom Hill. Probably all the minor injuries. He is still one of the best upside bets you will find outside the top 12 at tight end. … Drawing even with Dawson Knox in usage as the Bills go giga ultra run-heavy, Dalton Kincaid has lost TE1 benefit of the doubt.

Week 17 Kickers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Brandon Aubrey DET Sat, 08:15 pm EST 2 Justin Tucker MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 3 Jake Elliott ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 4 Lucas Havrisik @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 5 Jake Moody @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 Harrison Butker CIN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 7 Matt Gay LV Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Jason Myers PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EST 9 Chase McLaughlin NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Jason Sanders @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Tyler Bass NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Ka’imi Fairbairn TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Younghoe Koo @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 Cairo Santos ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 Blake Grupe @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 16 Greg Joseph GB Sun, 08:20 pm EST 17 Brandon McManus CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Chris Boswell @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 19 Nick Folk @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Wil Lutz LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 21 Michael Badgley @DAL Sat, 08:15 pm EST 22 Daniel Carlson @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Greg Zuerlein @CLE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 24 Evan McPherson @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 25 Anders Carlson @MIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 26 Eddy Pineiro @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Joey Slye SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Riley Patterson NYJ Thu, 08:15 pm EST 29 Matt Prater @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 30 Cameron Dicker @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 31 Chad Ryland @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 32 Mason Crosby LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST

Week 17 Defense/Special Teams

