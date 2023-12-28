 Skip navigation
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published December 28, 2023 11:36 AM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter evaluate the fantasy impact of Jaylen Waddle's late-season injury and discuss the Miami Dolphins who could put up more production in Waddle's absence.

George Kittle tries to spike one final week, Gerald Everett greets a plus matchup in the Broncos, and Taysom Hill wonders if he is still part of the Saints’ offense.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 17 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis KelceCINSun, 04:25 pm EST
2Trey McBride@PHISun, 01:00 pm EST
3Evan EngramCARSun, 01:00 pm EST
4David NjokuNYJThu, 08:15 pm EST
5George Kittle@WASSun, 01:00 pm EST
6Sam LaPorta@DALSat, 08:15 pm EST
7Jake FergusonDETSat, 08:15 pm EST
8Dallas GoedertARISun, 01:00 pm EST
9Isaiah LikelyMIASun, 01:00 pm EST
10Gerald Everett@DENSun, 04:25 pm EST
11Dalton SchultzTENSun, 01:00 pm EST
12Tucker Kraft@MINSun, 08:20 pm EST
13Pat Freiermuth@SEASun, 04:05 pm EST
14Cole KmetATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
15Kyle Pitts@CHISun, 01:00 pm EST
16Darren WallerLASun, 01:00 pm EST
17Taysom Hill@TBSun, 01:00 pm EST
18Logan ThomasSFSun, 01:00 pm EST
19Tyler Conklin@CLEThu, 08:15 pm EST
20Dalton KincaidNESun, 01:00 pm EST
21Cade OttonNOSun, 01:00 pm EST
22Chigoziem Okonkwo@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
23Juwan Johnson@TBSun, 01:00 pm EST
24Jonnu Smith@CHISun, 01:00 pm EST
25Tyler Higbee@NYGSun, 01:00 pm EST
26Dawson KnoxNESun, 01:00 pm EST
27Noah FantPITSun, 04:05 pm EST
28Kylen GransonLVSun, 01:00 pm EST
29Mike Gesicki@BUFSun, 01:00 pm EST
30Tanner Hudson@KCSun, 04:25 pm EST
31Brevin JordanTENSun, 01:00 pm EST
32Noah GrayCINSun, 04:25 pm EST

TE Notes: Does Travis Kelce still deserve a valedictory rank as the TE1 overall? It’s hard to say. We also know not a soul on planet earth is benching him in pursuit of a fantasy championship. … Trey McBride has drawn fewer than eight targets on time in his past six games. It was seven against the Texans. His touchdown odds should be enhanced vs. the Eagles’ porous defense. … Evan Engram’s volume has gone stratospheric amidst the Jaguars’ injury issues. The Panthers are a tough matchup, albeit not one that is going to dictate the pace and tempo like the Ravens did two weeks ago. Engram feels too big to fail for the fantasy finals. … The same is true for David Njoku against the Jets’ strong defense. Joe Flacco will probably have his least efficient game as Browns starter, but the Trevor Siemian-led Jets are not going to be able to keep the Cleveland offense off the field. Njoku should get his looks, with several of them likely coming inside the 20-yard line.

George Kittle has an A++ matchup in the Commanders. The same was true against the Cardinals two weeks ago and he drew four targets. That’s always the catch-22 with the position’s most explosive player. … Sam LaPorta has been hurting for volume with the Lions’ offense at full strength. The Lions operating as nearly touchdown road ‘dogs for a 53.5-totaled affair should make up for that for the fantasy finals. … Opposing LaPorta will be Jake Ferguson, whose matchup could scarcely be better in the Lions’ undermanned pass defense. … Fantasy managers never seemed to get comfortable with Cole Kmet even though he’s the TE7 by both average and total PPR points. The Falcons cough up the seventh most seam fantasy points ... is what I wrote before Kmet appeared likely to sit with a knee injury. … Both Isaiah Likely’s floor and ceiling are intact for what could be a high-scoring game with the Dolphins. … Dallas Goedert has 18 targets over the past two weeks but don’t be surprised if the identity-searching Eagles try to establish it against the Cardinals.

Gerald Everett has eight targets in three straight starts. The Broncos’ tight end defense is so bad it just allowed a touchdown to Mike Gesicki. … Dalton Schultz finally revived for eight catches on 11 targets vs. the Browns. Now C.J. Stroud is due back against the Titans’ exploitable pass defense. TE11 is a conservative ranking. … Tucker Kraft’s final ranking will depend on the Packers’ receiver health. It’s certainly not looking good for Jordan Love’s wideouts at the current moment. … It doesn’t look like TE1 numbers will be possible for Darren Waller in this current iteration of the Giants’ offense. … I’m not sure what’s gone wrong with Taysom Hill. Probably all the minor injuries. He is still one of the best upside bets you will find outside the top 12 at tight end. … Drawing even with Dawson Knox in usage as the Bills go giga ultra run-heavy, Dalton Kincaid has lost TE1 benefit of the doubt.

Week 17 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Brandon AubreyDETSat, 08:15 pm EST
2Justin TuckerMIASun, 01:00 pm EST
3Jake ElliottARISun, 01:00 pm EST
4Lucas Havrisik@NYGSun, 01:00 pm EST
5Jake Moody@WASSun, 01:00 pm EST
6Harrison ButkerCINSun, 04:25 pm EST
7Matt GayLVSun, 01:00 pm EST
8Jason MyersPITSun, 04:05 pm EST
9Chase McLaughlinNOSun, 01:00 pm EST
10Jason Sanders@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
11Tyler BassNESun, 01:00 pm EST
12Ka’imi FairbairnTENSun, 01:00 pm EST
13Younghoe Koo@CHISun, 01:00 pm EST
14Cairo SantosATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
15Blake Grupe@TBSun, 01:00 pm EST
16Greg JosephGBSun, 08:20 pm EST
17Brandon McManusCARSun, 01:00 pm EST
18Chris Boswell@SEASun, 04:05 pm EST
19Nick Folk@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
20Wil LutzLACSun, 04:25 pm EST
21Michael Badgley@DALSat, 08:15 pm EST
22Daniel Carlson@INDSun, 01:00 pm EST
23Greg Zuerlein@CLEThu, 08:15 pm EST
24Evan McPherson@KCSun, 04:25 pm EST
25Anders Carlson@MINSun, 08:20 pm EST
26Eddy Pineiro@JACSun, 01:00 pm EST
27Joey SlyeSFSun, 01:00 pm EST
28Riley PattersonNYJThu, 08:15 pm EST
29Matt Prater@PHISun, 01:00 pm EST
30Cameron Dicker@DENSun, 04:25 pm EST
31Chad Ryland@BUFSun, 01:00 pm EST
32Mason CrosbyLASun, 01:00 pm EST

Week 17 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Cleveland BrownsNYJ
2San Francisco 49ers@WAS
3Buffalo BillsNE
4Kansas City ChiefsCIN
5Philadelphia EaglesARI
6New York Jets@CLE
7Denver BroncosLAC
8Dallas CowboysDET
9Baltimore RavensMIA
10Indianapolis ColtsLV
11Houston TexansTEN
12Chicago BearsATL
13Atlanta Falcons@CHI
14Jacksonville JaguarsCAR
15Green Bay Packers@MIN
16Los Angeles Rams@NYG
17Minnesota VikingsGB
18Las Vegas Raiders@IND
19Pittsburgh Steelers@SEA
20Miami Dolphins@BAL
21Seattle SeahawksPIT
22Tampa Bay BuccaneersNO
23New Orleans Saints@TB
24New England Patriots@BUF
25Carolina Panthers@JAC
26Los Angeles Chargers@DEN
27Tennessee Titans@HOU
28Cincinnati Bengals@KC
29Detroit Lions@DAL
30New York GiantsLA
31Arizona Cardinals@PHI
32Washington CommandersSF