2024 Players Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info
Wyndham Clark’s clutch bogey save after rinsing his tee ball at No. 17 Saturday at The Players did more than just keep him a shot back of leader Xander Schauffele.
The up-and-down off the re-tee ensured that he’d compete Sunday alongside Schauffele in the final pairing.
Schauffele, at 17 under, and Clark, at 16 under and a shot clear of Brian Harman, will go off at 1:40 p.m. ET at TPC Sawgrass’ Players Stadium Course.
“I always think it’s great to be in the final group and kind of know where everyone is at, so depending on what the circumstances are, you can either press it or play really smart coming in,” Clark said. “But yeah, it’s fun playing with Xander. He’s so good, and his caddie, we’re all good friends. It’s going to be fun tomorrow. He has the upper leg right now, and I’m hoping tomorrow I bring it and we can have some fireworks and play some great golf.”
How to watch
- 9AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players
- 1-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Players Championship, final round (PGA Tour)
- 6-8PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players
Final-round tee times, pairings
Here are the complete tee times, pairings for Sunday’s final round at TPC Sawgrass (all times ET):
7:35 AM – Seamus Power
7:40 AM – Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray
7:49 AM – Gary Woodland, Max Homa
7:58 AM – Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry
8:07 AM – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee
8:16 AM – Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam
8:25 AM – Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan
8:35 AM – Mark Hubbard, Harris English
8:45 AM – Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry
8:55 AM – Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger
9:05 AM – J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott
9:20 AM – Martin Laird, Zac Blair
9:30 AM – Cameron Young, Ryan Moore
9:40 AM – Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama
9:50 AM – Sami Valimaki, Mac Hughes
10 AM – Tom Hoge, David Lipsky
10:10 AM – Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk
10:20 AM – Alex Noren, Chan Kim
10:30 AM – Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
10:40 AM – Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp
10:50 AM – Jason Day, Nick Taylor
11:05 AM – Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa
11:15 AM – Brice Garnett, Tony Finau
11:25 AM – Sam Ryder, Corey Conners
11:35 AM – Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
11:45 AM – Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati
11:55 AM – Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka
12:05 PM – Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat
12:15 PM – Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
12:25 PM – Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan
12:35 PM – Ludvig Åberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:50 PM – J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim
1 PM – Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama
1:10 PM – Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley
1:20 PM – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala
1:30 PM – Brian Harman, Mav McNealy
1:40 PM – Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark