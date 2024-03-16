2024 Players Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

Wyndham Clark’s clutch bogey save after rinsing his tee ball at No. 17 Saturday at The Players did more than just keep him a shot back of leader Xander Schauffele.

The up-and-down off the re-tee ensured that he’d compete Sunday alongside Schauffele in the final pairing.

Schauffele, at 17 under, and Clark, at 16 under and a shot clear of Brian Harman, will go off at 1:40 p.m. ET at TPC Sawgrass’ Players Stadium Course.

“I always think it’s great to be in the final group and kind of know where everyone is at, so depending on what the circumstances are, you can either press it or play really smart coming in,” Clark said. “But yeah, it’s fun playing with Xander. He’s so good, and his caddie, we’re all good friends. It’s going to be fun tomorrow. He has the upper leg right now, and I’m hoping tomorrow I bring it and we can have some fireworks and play some great golf.”

Final-round tee times, pairings

Here are the complete tee times, pairings for Sunday’s final round at TPC Sawgrass (all times ET):

7:35 AM – Seamus Power

7:40 AM – Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray

7:49 AM – Gary Woodland, Max Homa

7:58 AM – Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry

8:07 AM – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee

8:16 AM – Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam

8:25 AM – Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

8:35 AM – Mark Hubbard, Harris English

8:45 AM – Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry

8:55 AM – Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger

9:05 AM – J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott

9:20 AM – Martin Laird, Zac Blair

9:30 AM – Cameron Young, Ryan Moore

9:40 AM – Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama

9:50 AM – Sami Valimaki, Mac Hughes

10 AM – Tom Hoge, David Lipsky

10:10 AM – Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk

10:20 AM – Alex Noren, Chan Kim

10:30 AM – Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

10:40 AM – Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp

10:50 AM – Jason Day, Nick Taylor

11:05 AM – Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa

11:15 AM – Brice Garnett, Tony Finau

11:25 AM – Sam Ryder, Corey Conners

11:35 AM – Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:45 AM – Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati

11:55 AM – Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka

12:05 PM – Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat

12:15 PM – Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

12:25 PM – Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan

12:35 PM – Ludvig Åberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:50 PM – J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim

1 PM – Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama

1:10 PM – Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley

1:20 PM – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala

1:30 PM – Brian Harman, Mav McNealy

1:40 PM – Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

