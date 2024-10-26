 Skip navigation
GOLF-MAS-LPGA
After losing 9-hole playoff last year, Jeeno Thitikul co-leads entering Maybank finale
Zozo Championship 2024 - Round Three
Two-foot eagle gives Nico Echavarria two-shot lead over Justin Thomas at Zozo Championship
Federica Brignone becomes oldest woman to win Alpine skiing World Cup race
Federica Brignone becomes oldest woman to win Alpine skiing World Cup race

Top Clips

Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 3
Sakamoto leads after short program at Skate Canada
Sakamoto leads after short program at Skate Canada
Resurgent Liu finishes second in short program
Resurgent Liu finishes second in short program

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zozo Championship: Final-round tee times, groupings, how to watch

  
Published October 26, 2024 08:45 AM

Nico Echavarria leads Justin Thomas by two shots entering the final round of the Zozo Championship in Japan.

Here are tee times and groupings for the finale — which begins Saturday night in the U.S. — in the 78-player, no-cut event (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
7:25 PM
EDT		1

Ryo Ishikawa

Beau Hossler

Matt Kuchar

7:25 PM
EDT		10

Xander Schauffele

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

7:36 PM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Chan Kim

Joel Dahmen

7:36 PM
EDT		10

Mark Hubbard

Collin Morikawa

Victor Perez

7:47 PM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Harry Hall

Mac Meissner

7:47 PM
EDT		10

Kensei Hirata

Nick Taylor

Shugo Imahira

7:58 PM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Carson Young

Ben Silverman

7:58 PM
EDT		10

Naoyuki Kataoka

Takumi Kanaya

Min Woo Lee

8:09 PM
EDT		1

Ren Yonezawa

Zac Blair

Ryosuke Kinoshita

8:09 PM
EDT		10

Chad Ramey

Chandler Phillips

K.H. Lee

8:20 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Yuta Sugiura

Seamus Power

8:20 PM
EDT		10

Patrick Fishburn

Ben Griffin

Adam Schenk

8:31 PM
EDT		1

Luke List

Si Woo Kim

Yuto Katsuragawa

8:31 PM
EDT		10

Will Zalatoris

Sahith Theegala

Hideki Matsuyama

8:42 PM
EDT		1

S.H. Kim

Lee Hodges

Doug Ghim

8:42 PM
EDT		10

Ben Kohles

Ryo Hisatsune

Charley Hoffman

8:53 PM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

Taisei Shimizu

Taylor Moore

8:53 PM
EDT		10

Ryan Fox

Sami Valimaki

Justin Lower

9:04 PM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

C.T. Pan

Sungjae Im

9:04 PM
EDT		10

Adam Svensson

Patrick Rodgers

Takahiro Hataji

9:15 PM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Jhonattan Vegas

Andrew Novak

9:15 PM
EDT		10

Satoshi Kodaira

Hiroshi Iwata

Davis Riley

9:26 PM
EDT		1

Nate Lashley

Kevin Yu

Rickie Fowler

9:26 PM
EDT		10

Chris Gotterup

Takashi Ogiso

David Skinns

9:37 PM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Justin Thomas

Max Greyserman

9:37 PM
EDT		10

Brendon Todd

Kaito Onishi