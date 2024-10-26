Zozo Championship: Final-round tee times, groupings, how to watch
Nico Echavarria leads Justin Thomas by two shots entering the final round of the Zozo Championship in Japan.
Here are tee times and groupings for the finale — which begins Saturday night in the U.S. — in the 78-player, no-cut event (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:25 PM
EDT
|1
Ryo Ishikawa
Beau Hossler
Matt Kuchar
|7:25 PM
EDT
|10
Xander Schauffele
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
|7:36 PM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Chan Kim
Joel Dahmen
|7:36 PM
EDT
|10
Mark Hubbard
Collin Morikawa
Victor Perez
|7:47 PM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Harry Hall
Mac Meissner
|7:47 PM
EDT
|10
Kensei Hirata
Nick Taylor
Shugo Imahira
|7:58 PM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Carson Young
Ben Silverman
|7:58 PM
EDT
|10
Naoyuki Kataoka
Takumi Kanaya
Min Woo Lee
|8:09 PM
EDT
|1
Ren Yonezawa
Zac Blair
Ryosuke Kinoshita
|8:09 PM
EDT
|10
Chad Ramey
Chandler Phillips
K.H. Lee
|8:20 PM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Yuta Sugiura
Seamus Power
|8:20 PM
EDT
|10
Patrick Fishburn
Ben Griffin
Adam Schenk
|8:31 PM
EDT
|1
Luke List
Si Woo Kim
Yuto Katsuragawa
|8:31 PM
EDT
|10
Will Zalatoris
Sahith Theegala
Hideki Matsuyama
|8:42 PM
EDT
|1
S.H. Kim
Lee Hodges
Doug Ghim
|8:42 PM
EDT
|10
Ben Kohles
Ryo Hisatsune
Charley Hoffman
|8:53 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
Taisei Shimizu
Taylor Moore
|8:53 PM
EDT
|10
Ryan Fox
Sami Valimaki
Justin Lower
|9:04 PM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
C.T. Pan
Sungjae Im
|9:04 PM
EDT
|10
Adam Svensson
Patrick Rodgers
Takahiro Hataji
|9:15 PM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Jhonattan Vegas
Andrew Novak
|9:15 PM
EDT
|10
Satoshi Kodaira
Hiroshi Iwata
Davis Riley
|9:26 PM
EDT
|1
Nate Lashley
Kevin Yu
Rickie Fowler
|9:26 PM
EDT
|10
Chris Gotterup
Takashi Ogiso
David Skinns
|9:37 PM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Justin Thomas
Max Greyserman
|9:37 PM
EDT
|10
Brendon Todd
Kaito Onishi