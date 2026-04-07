Ranking the 2026 Masters field: Full list of all 91 players at Augusta National

Ninety-one players are slated to play in the 90th Masters Tournament this week at Augusta National Golf Club, marking the start of the 2026 major season.

Once the pageantry of the Masters is over – skipping balls, Champions Dinner, Par 3 Contest – it will be time for Augusta National to show its true colors. Who will slip on the green jacket come Sunday evening? If history is any indication, the list of true contenders can usually be cut down to about a dozen players based on tournament trends.

For one, it has been 46 years since a Masters debutante was victorious on the first try (Fuzzy Zoeller). Over the past two decades, the Masters champion has, on average, been playing in his ninth Masters Tournament, showing experience is key.

Also important? Momentum (recent wins/finishes), excellent ball-striking and playing the par 5s aggressively.

Part of the Masters marvel is it is the only major played at the same course every year, yet players keep coming back, trying to finally unlock the key to winning on the Bobby Jones-designed masterpiece. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy is the prime example after winning in his 17th start.

The Northern Irishman is certainly at the top of the list of contenders again this year, but a pesky back injury calls his chances into question more than the rare feat of defending. Here’s my ranking of the field, starting with another European star:

1-10

Matt Fitzpatrick: The 2022 U.S. Open champion is coming off a win at the Valspar in his last start. Before that, he finished second at The Players. He ranks second on Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green and seventh in approach. Whether he can conquer Augusta’s fast and complex greens will likely determine if this is his year. Ludvig Åberg: Two starts, two top 10s. Åberg finished solo second in his Masters debut in 2024 and followed it up with a solo seventh. He’s hot this season, posting three top fives in his past three starts, but he’s had multiple chances to seal the deal this season and come up short, like his final round collapse at The Players a few weeks ago. Robert MacIntyre: MacIntyre has been right there with Åberg at both The Players (fourth) and Valero (T-2), but while Åberg dropped the ball at TPC Sawgrass, Bobby Mac did it at TPC San Antonio last weekend. Jon Rahm: Five starts on LIV this season, and the Spaniard hasn’t finished lower than fifth. He won in Hong Kong and has three runner-up finishes. The 2023 Masters champion was T-14 in 2025 and seems to be playing better this year. Xander Schauffele: Remember that ninth Masters stat? Well, this is Schauffele’s ninth start at Augusta. 2024 was Xander’s best major run, with an eighth place finish at Augusta giving way to wins at the PGA and Open. 2025 was plagued by injuries, but he’s finished top four in his past two starts. Ball-striking? He’s got it in droves – top 14 in strokes gained total, tee-to-green and approach. If he’s sharp around the green, it could be time for his third major. Scottie Scheffler: You don’t bet against the world No. 1, even when he’s in a supposed slump (still has a win and three top 10s in 2026). Scheffler has won here twice in the past four years, and the two times he didn’t win, he was T-10 (2023) and solo fourth (2025). His worst finish at Augusta? T-19. Oh, and he just had his second kid. For most parents, sleepless nights with a newborn might be a detriment, but when the first was born in 2024, he was only three wins into his seven win season – call little Remy a good luck charm. Tommy Fleetwood: After getting his first Tour win in 2025, Fleetwood looks like one of the most complete players in the field. The No. 4 player in the world has four top 10s this season. Where he lacks, especially at Augusta, is driving distance. Rory McIlroy: Only three Masters winners have successfully defended their titles: Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods. His season isn’t off to a monster start like a year ago, but if his back isn’t bugging him, McIlroy can play Augusta with abandon, freed from the weight of the “Will it finally be his year?” storyline. Bryson DeChambeau: McIlroy’s final round foe has been on the grounds in Augusta for a few days now, readying for another crack at it. The two-time major winner has finished top six at the last two editions and won his past two LIV starts in March. Jacob Bridgeman: A possibly unexpected top 10 pick, but few are playing better than Bridgeman right now. His worst finish on Tour this season is T-18, and he won his first Tour title at the Genesis in February. He leads the FedExCup Standings to start Masters week, and so did the past four Masters winners. The reason he’s No. 10? This is his Masters debut.

11-20

Si Woo Kim: Another ninth start player, Kim is third in strokes gained approach and fourth tee-to-green. He might be rusty after missing last year. Corey Conners: The last of the ninth start players, Conners played his best golf of the season in March, with a pair of top 14s. He was T-8 at Augusta a year ago. Cameron Smith: He missed the cut in 2025, but more often than not, Smith and Augusta National mesh beautifully. In eight starts, he’s only missed the cut last year and finished top six four times, including a T-2 in 2021. Gary Woodland: The most emotional story in Augusta, this is only Woodland’s fourth start since publicly revealing that he was diagnosed with PTSD in the wake of brain surgery in 2023. After starting the season with a mix of four cuts and low finishes, he has finished T-14 at the Valspar and won the Houston Open. Chris Gotterup: Any tournament he enters right now, Gotterup is a favorite. He started 2026 with two wins in three starts, including the Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open. The stats are there, even if the putter is a bit shaky... but he’s a debutante. Shane Lowry: He’s upper middle of the pack, stats-wise, and he’s finished upper middle of the pack in his last two starts (T-42 in 2025, T-43 in 2024). His best finish was T-3 in 2022. Patrick Reed: Everyone knows the 2018 Masters winner loves Augusta. Of all the majors, Reed has had his best performances here since 2021, and he has been top four in two of the last three tournaments. Min Woo Lee: A few top 10s this season, including a T-3 at the Houston Open. He took a week off between then and now, which typically bodes well for winners. His iron play has been good lately, but whether that translates at Augusta – well, it hasn’t really in his four previous starts. Akshay Bhatia: He’s made a couple appearances here, finishing T-42 last year and T-35 in 2024. Strokes gained total is sixth, approach is eighth and putting is 10th. He’s coming off a win at the API two starts ago. Sepp Straka: 2026 has been a roller coaster for Straka so far. He MC at Valero last weekend, but he has two top 10s this season and was T-16 in 2024. Maybe the MC in 2025 was just gearing him up for a comeback.

21-30

Cameron Young: It’s hard to bet against a guy who has won two big tourneys in eight months (Wyndham, Players). Young is a well-rounded player, but Augusta and him have a testy relationship (MC in 2025, T-9 in 2024, T-7 in 2023, MC in 2022). Brooks Koepka: His return to the Tour has been a mixed bag since the Farmers in January, including two cuts – most recently at the Houston Open. After MC in three of the four majors last year (he was T-12 at the U.S. Open), Koepka needs to right the ship. Hideki Matsuyama: No. 1 on Tour in scrambling – a key factor at Augusta. The one and only time the 2021 champ missed the cut here was 2014. Justin Rose: It will be hard for Rose to recreate his final round magic from a year ago. He has alternated top 25 finishes and MC since his prior runner-up in 2017. Sungjae Im: One MC in 2024, but the rest of the time? Im is in business at Augusta National. T-5 a year ago, T-16 in 2023, T-8 in 2022 and T-2 in 2021. Russell Henley: You don’t need to be one of the best putters to win here, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to be 18th in strokes gained putting on Tour. MC in 2025. J.J. Spaun: Missed more cuts than he made to start the season before winning at Valero last weekend. That being said, Masters champions are typically well rested before their run. Collin Morikawa: After winning at Pebble Beach in February, Morikawa had two more top 10s. Then a back injury caused him to WD from The Players. Right now, he’s not inciting much confidence that his back is where it needs to be, but maybe he just needs a few more days. Jake Knapp: He hasn’t won this year, but Knapp has five top 10s – almost six after opening with a T-11 at the Sony Open. The lone blemish was a MC at The Players. Viktor Hovland: He’s coming off a MC at the Valspar, but prior to that, Hovland had a pair of T-13s at the API and Players. His approach game is solid right now, which bodes well, including ranking No. 1 on Tour in approaches from 150-175 yards.

31-40

Tyrrell Hatton Harris English Patrick Cantlay Ben Griffin Justin Thomas Jason Day Adam Scott Matt McCarty Jordan Spieth Ryan Fox

41-50

Sam Burns Max Homa Nicolai Højgaard Maverick McNealy Nicolas Echavarria Michael Kim John Keefer Ryan Gerard Daniel Berger Aaron Rai

51-60

Harry Hall Kurt Kitayama Haotong Li Max Greyserman Marco Penge Brian Harman Wyndham Clark Samuel Stevens Carlos Ortiz Alex Noren

61-70

Rasmus Højgaard Dustin Johnson Brian Campbell Keegan Bradley Aldrich Potgieter Sergio Garcia Davis Riley Nick Taylor Casey Jarvis Sami Valimaki

71-80

Ethan Fang (A) Andrew Novak Mason Howell (A) Tom McKibbin Danny Willett Jackson Herrington (A) Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Zach Johnson Michael Brennan Charl Schwartzel

81-91