MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Texas at Ohio State
Inside the AP poll: Why voters picked Ohio State over LSU at No. 1
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
Matt Fitzpatrick obliges Luke Donald, shows he’s in form for Ryder Cup
Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda’s stats are positive, but she remains winless this season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250902.jpg
Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL season opener best bets
nbc_roto_kcchargers_250902.jpg
Look for ‘way in’ to KC’s team total over vs. LAC
nbc_roto_jetssteelers_250902.jpg
Steelers worth betting on as Rodgers faces Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Alex Noren named as Europe’s fifth vice captain for Ryder Cup

  
Published September 2, 2025 02:51 PM
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
September 1, 2025 10:44 AM
Luke Donald reflects on his European roster for the 2025 Ryder Cup and what it will take to win on American soil.

LONDON — Alex Noren was named as Luke Donald’s fifth and final vice captain for Europe’s team at the upcoming Ryder Cup on Tuesday.

Noren secured two points from three matches during Europe’s victory in 2018 at Le Golf National outside Paris. That performance included a 40-foot putt on the 18th hole to defeat Bryson DeChambeau in the final Sunday singles match.

This year’s Ryder Cup will be contested at Bethpage Black in New York from Sept. 26-28.

The other four vice captains were already named and were also in place when Europe won at Marco Simone outside Rome in 2023: brothers Francesco and Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Bjorn and José María Olazabal.

Noren is the only new vice captain, while Nicolas Colsaerts was the only vice captain not retained from two years ago.

“It was a big shock when I found out. I didn’t expect it at all,” Noren said. “I want to bring a good attitude to the team room. Bring some knowledge. I’ve been in this game a long time.”

A Swede, Noren will have a connection with the Scandinavian players on the team: Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark, Viktor Hovland of Norway and Ludvig Åberg of Sweden.

“He will do everything that he can to help the team. He’s a humble guy, it’s never about Alex,” Donald said. “He is a good friend of mine. We practice together at the Bears Club (in Jupiter, Florida) where other players who are going to be on that team also practice. So he has a great familiarity with a lot of the guys and I think that’s really useful.”