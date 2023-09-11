Annika Award preseason watch list: No. 1 Stanford with pair
Can Stanford capture a fourth straight Annika Award presented by Stifel this season?
The top-ranked Cardinal are one of four squads with two representatives on the 25-player Annika Award preseason watch list, which is determined by Golf Channel and Golfweek.
Senior Rachel Heck, the 2021 Annika Award winner, is joined by sophomore Megha Ganne. Departed Rose Zhang, now on the LPGA, won each of the past two Annika Awards, which is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients.
Florida State, Ole Miss and LSU also have two players apiece on the watch list.
Here is the full list:
Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State
Amari Avery, USC
Zoe Campos, UCLA
Hannah Darling, South Carolina
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M
Charlotte Heath, Florida State
Rachel Heck, Stanford
Madison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State
Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest
Mackenzie Lee, SMU
Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss
Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State
Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss
Caley McGinty, Ohio State
Tunrada Piddon, UCF
Ashley Menne, Arizona State
Anna Morgan, Furman
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Amanda Sambach, Virginia
Megan Schofill, Auburn
Latanna Stone, LSU
Lottie Woad, Florida State
Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine