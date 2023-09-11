Annika Award preseason watch list: No. 1 Stanford with pair

Can Stanford capture a fourth straight Annika Award presented by Stifel this season?

The top-ranked Cardinal are one of four squads with two representatives on the 25-player Annika Award preseason watch list, which is determined by Golf Channel and Golfweek.

Senior Rachel Heck, the 2021 Annika Award winner, is joined by sophomore Megha Ganne. Departed Rose Zhang, now on the LPGA, won each of the past two Annika Awards, which is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients.

Florida State, Ole Miss and LSU also have two players apiece on the watch list.

Here is the full list:

Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State

Amari Avery, USC

Zoe Campos, UCLA

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M

Charlotte Heath, Florida State

Rachel Heck, Stanford

Madison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Mackenzie Lee, SMU

Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss

Caley McGinty, Ohio State

Tunrada Piddon, UCF

Ashley Menne, Arizona State

Anna Morgan, Furman

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Latanna Stone, LSU

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine

