Annika Award watch list: USC’s Jasmine Koo headlines final fall top 25
As the only three-time winner in NCAA Division I women’s golf, USC freshman Jasmine Koo is the unquestioned early frontrunner for the Annika Award presented by Stifel.
Koo, also the top-ranked individual in nation, headlines the final Annika Award watch list of the fall season, which features 25 players and include Koo and her USC teammate Catherine Park.
The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad won the award last season as a fifth-year senior.
Stanford boasts three players on the latest watch list, including junior Megha Ganne, who missed the Cardinal’s fall opener but now has finishes of third and first. Florida State, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Arkansas each have two representatives.
Here is the full list:
Emma Bunch, New Mexico State
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest
Hannah Darling, South Carolina
Anna Davis, Auburn
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Natasha Kiel, Purdue
Grace Kilcrease, Oklahoma State
Jasmine Koo, USC
Vivian Lu, Washington
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas
Bella McCauley, Minnesota
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Meja Ortengren, Stanford
Catherine Park, USC
Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State
Patience Rhodes, Arizona State
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina
Megan Streicher, North Carolina
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford
Rocio Tejedo, LSU
Mirabel Ting, Florida State
Kendall Todd, Arkansas
Avery Weed, Mississippi State
Lottie Woad, Florida State