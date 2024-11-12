Annika Award watch list: USC’s Jasmine Koo headlines final fall top 25

As the only three-time winner in NCAA Division I women’s golf, USC freshman Jasmine Koo is the unquestioned early frontrunner for the Annika Award presented by Stifel.

Koo, also the top-ranked individual in nation, headlines the final Annika Award watch list of the fall season, which features 25 players and include Koo and her USC teammate Catherine Park.

The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad won the award last season as a fifth-year senior.

Stanford boasts three players on the latest watch list, including junior Megha Ganne, who missed the Cardinal’s fall opener but now has finishes of third and first. Florida State, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Arkansas each have two representatives.

Here is the full list:

Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Anna Davis, Auburn

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Natasha Kiel, Purdue

Grace Kilcrease, Oklahoma State

Jasmine Koo, USC

Vivian Lu, Washington

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Bella McCauley, Minnesota

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Meja Ortengren, Stanford

Catherine Park, USC

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Patience Rhodes, Arizona State

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Megan Streicher, North Carolina

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Rocio Tejedo, LSU

Mirabel Ting, Florida State

Kendall Todd, Arkansas

Avery Weed, Mississippi State

Lottie Woad, Florida State