 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff - Alsco Uniforms 302
Friday NASCAR schedule at Las Vegas for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 18: Reggie Jackson Back in Action
NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Friday 5: NASCAR Cup teams looking for answers in Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenabersovermhj_240229.jpg
Could Nabers be selected ahead of Harrison Jr.?
nbc_roto_btemccarthystock_240229.jpg
McCarthy to Broncos could be a strong draft bet
nbc_roto_btepick2and3_240229.jpg
Evaluating Maye, Daniels for No. 2, No. 3 picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff - Alsco Uniforms 302
Friday NASCAR schedule at Las Vegas for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 18: Reggie Jackson Back in Action
NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Friday 5: NASCAR Cup teams looking for answers in Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenabersovermhj_240229.jpg
Could Nabers be selected ahead of Harrison Jr.?
nbc_roto_btemccarthystock_240229.jpg
McCarthy to Broncos could be a strong draft bet
nbc_roto_btepick2and3_240229.jpg
Evaluating Maye, Daniels for No. 2, No. 3 picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Kim begins LIV career, pro golf return with 76, shank

  
Published March 1, 2024 07:52 AM

Before Anthony Kim began his first competitive round of golf in over a decade on Friday in Saudi Arabia, LIV Golf’s CEO, Greg Norman, offered this:

“A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step,” Norman told Kim.

Kim’s first step? A 6-over 76 in Friday’s opening round of LIV Jeddah, which has Kim last in the 54-player field by two shots. He’s also 14 shots back of 18-hole co-leaders Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk.

Kim bogeyed his opening hole, the par-5 18th, before running off a string of pars. However, as he prepared to hit his approach at the par-4 fifth, Kim got distracted, Norman claimed, and shanked the shot.

“It was the drone … and he just cold-popped it,” Norman said.

Kim would bogey that hole, too, but he bounced back by sinking a 25-footer for birdie at the next. That would be Kim’s only circle on the card, as he’d also bogey each of the next three holes.

It’s been 12 years since Kim competed in professional golf – the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, which Kim withdrew from because of a left Achilles injury that required surgery a month later. Kim still hasn’t hit another shot on the PGA Tour, and until now, he had largely remained out of the public eye.

“I said to him,” Norman recalled, “‘A.K., When you walk on that driving range, for the last 12 years, you’ve been hitting balls with amateurs – all due respect to those amateurs out there. Get on that driving range, get in the middle and listen to D.J. hit, listen to Jon Rahm hit, listen to Brooks hit; the sound is different, and that sound … is going to ignite your senses again.’”

Norman added: “When he starts feeling comfortable with himself, he’ll be oozing the talent and it’s going to start flooding for him.”