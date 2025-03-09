 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matt Weston
U.S. wins skeleton’s mixed team event at worlds ahead of Olympic debut; Mystique Ro earns individual silver
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Option tire presents chance for differing strategies in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
Syndication: The Enquirer
2025 Fantasy Preview: Hunter Greene

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal2_250309.jpg
Son’s penalty brings Spurs level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250309.jpg
Sarr’s screamer gives Spurs hope v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal2_250309.jpg
Evanilson chips Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matt Weston
U.S. wins skeleton’s mixed team event at worlds ahead of Olympic debut; Mystique Ro earns individual silver
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Option tire presents chance for differing strategies in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
Syndication: The Enquirer
2025 Fantasy Preview: Hunter Greene

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal2_250309.jpg
Son’s penalty brings Spurs level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250309.jpg
Sarr’s screamer gives Spurs hope v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal2_250309.jpg
Evanilson chips Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20-million purse

  
Published March 9, 2025 11:09 AM

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth of eight signature events on the PGA Tour calendar. It offers a $20-million purse with $4 million going to the winner.

Here’s a look at how the purse will be distributed Sunday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida:

  • Win: $4 million
  • 2: $2.2 million
  • 3: $1.4 million
  • 4: $1 million
  • 5: $840,000
  • 6: $760,000
  • 7: $700,000
  • 8: $646,000
  • 9: $600,000
  • 10: $556,000
  • 11: $514,000
  • 12: $472,000
  • 13: $430,000
  • 14: $389,000
  • 15: $369,000
  • 16: $349,000
  • 17: $329,000
  • 18: $309,000
  • 19: $289,000
  • 20: $269,000
  • 21: $250,000
  • 22: $233,000
  • 23: $216,000
  • 24: $200,000
  • 25: $184,000
  • 26: $168,000
  • 27: $161,000
  • 28: $154,000
  • 29: $147,000
  • 30: $140,000
  • 31: $133,000
  • 32: $126,000
  • 33: $119,000
  • 34: $114,000
  • 35: $109,000
  • 36: $104,000
  • 37: $99,000
  • 38: $94,000
  • 39: $90,000
  • 40: $86,000
  • 41: $82,000
  • 42: $78,000
  • 43: $74,000
  • 44: $70,000
  • 45: $66,000
  • 46: $62,000
  • 47: $58,000
  • 48: $56,000
  • 49: $54,000
  • 50: $52,000
  • 51: $51,000