Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, groupings for Round 2

  
Published April 3, 2024 04:46 PM

The fifth edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur is underway at Champions Retreat.

The field of 72 players will compete over two rounds in Evans, Georgia, before a 36-hole cut is made to the lowest 30 scorers and ties. Those players will advance to Saturday’s 18-hole finale at Augusta National Golf Club. Friday will allow a practice day for all competitors at ANGC, including the Par 3 Course. Click here for how to watch, with Thursday coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Here are the tee times and groupings for Round 2 (all times EDT):

Tee No. 1

8 a.m. – Mirabel Ting, Rin Yoshida, Rachel Heck
8:12 a.m. – Emilia Migliaccio, Casey Weidenfeld, Chiara Horder
8:23 a.m. – Rianne Malixi, Latanna Stone, Laney Frye
8:35 a.m. – Emma McMyler, Avani Prashanth, Hailee Cooper
8:46 a.m. – Mamika Shinchi, Hailey Borja, Melanie Green
8:58 a.m. – Sayaka Teraoka, Jasmine Koo, Ashleigh Park
9:09 a.m. – Chun-Wei Wu, Kelly Xu, Carla Bernat Escuder
9:21 a.m. – Andrea Revuelta, Kajsa Arwefjäll, Sadie Englemann
9:32 a.m. – Yana Wilson, Rocio Tejedo, Amanda Sambach
9:44 a.m. – Lottie Woad, Anna Davis, Maria Jose Marin
9:55 a.m. – Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Megan Schofill, Andrea Lignell
10:07 a.m. – Maisie Filler, Bailey Shoemaker, Francesca Fiorellini

Tee No. 10

8 a.m. – Helen Briem, Meja Örtengren, Annabelle Pancake
8:12 a.m. – Amari Avery, Julia López Ramirez, Gianna Clemente
8:23 a.m. – Ingrid Lindblad, Yuna Araki, Rachel Kuehn
8:35 a.m. – Charlotte Heath, Megha Ganne, Louise Rydqvist
8:46 a.m. – Hannah Darling, Zoe Antoinette Campos, Hinano Muguruma
8:58 a.m. – Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Leigh Chien, Lauryn Nguyen
9:09 a.m. – Phoebe Brinker, Saori Iijima, Ashley Menne
9:21 a.m. – Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Jennie Park
9:32 a.m. – Kokoro Nakamura, Anna Morgan, Farah O’Keefe
9:44 a.m. – Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park, Suzuna Yokoyama
9:55 a.m. – Eila Galitsky, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Jensen Castle
10:07 a.m. – Kiara Romero, Lauren Kim, Caitlyn Macnab