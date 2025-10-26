 Skip navigation
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published October 26, 2025 12:36 PM
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
October 25, 2025 11:46 PM
Relive the best moments from third-round action at the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.

The PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship offers a $6 million purse with $1.08 million going to Sunday’s winner at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.

Here’s how the full purse will be paid out in Ivins, Utah (will be updated after Tour provides individual payouts at the conclusion of play):

  • WIN: $1,080,000
  • 2: $654,000
  • 3: $414,000
  • 4: $294,000
  • 5: $246,000
  • 6: $217,500
  • 7: $202,500
  • 8: $187,500
  • 9: $175,500
  • 10: $163,500
  • 11: $151,500
  • 12: $139,500
  • 13: $127,500
  • 14: $115,500
  • 15: $109,500
  • 16: $103,500
  • 17: $97,500
  • 18: $91,500
  • 19: $85,500
  • 20: $79,500
  • 21: $73,500
  • 22: $67,500
  • 23: $62,700
  • 24: $57,900
  • 25: $53,100
  • 26: $48,300
  • 27: $46,500
  • 28: $44,700
  • 29: $42,900
  • 30: $41,100
  • 31: $39,300
  • 32: $37,500
  • 33: $35,700
  • 34: $34,200
  • 35: $32,700
  • 36: $31,200
  • 37: $29,700
  • 38: $28,500
  • 39: $27,300
  • 40: $26,100
  • 41: $24,900
  • 42: $23,700
  • 43: $22,500
  • 44: $21,300
  • 45: $20,100
  • 46: $18,900
  • 47: $17,700
  • 48: $16,740
  • 49: $15,900
  • 50: $15,420
  • 51: $15,060
  • 52: $14,700
  • 53: $14,460
  • 54: $14,220
  • 55: $14,100
  • 56: $13,980
  • 57: $13,860
  • 58: $13,740
  • 59: $13,620
  • 60: $13,500
  • 61: $13,380
  • 62: $13,260
  • 63: $13,140
  • 64: $13,020
  • 65: $12,900