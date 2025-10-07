Baycurrent Classic 2025: First-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers
Browns at Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles
Broncos at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251007.jpg
Early line alert for Week 6 Lions vs Chiefs
jags_new_thumb.jpg
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerb_251007.jpg
Dowdle, Carter headline RB waiver wires for Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers
Browns at Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles
Broncos at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251007.jpg
Early line alert for Week 6 Lions vs Chiefs
jags_new_thumb.jpg
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerb_251007.jpg
Dowdle, Carter headline RB waiver wires for Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baycurrent Classic 2025: First-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan

  
Published October 7, 2025 02:37 PM
Top shots, stats from Fisk's Sanderson Farms win
October 6, 2025 11:35 AM
Check out the top shots and stats from Steven Fisk's first PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, presented by Penske.

The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.

The first round kicks off Wednesday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m.

Here’s a look at the groupings for the opening round in the 78-player event, which you watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EDT.

Time
TeePlayers
7:45 PM
EDT		1

Beau Hossler

Max Greyserman

Naoto Nakanishi

7:45 PM
EDT		10

Matti Schmid

Patrick Fishburn

Kazuki Higa

7:56 PM
EDT		1

Bud Cauley

Nicolai Højgaard

Takanori Konishi

7:56 PM
EDT		10

Joel Dahmen

Eric Cole

Ryo Ishikawa

8:07 PM
EDT		1

Karl Vilips

Si Woo Kim

Gary Woodland

8:07 PM
EDT		10

William Mouw

Billy Horschel

Max Homa

8:18 PM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Emiliano Grillo

Taylor Moore

8:18 PM
EDT		10

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Alex Noren

8:29 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Joe Highsmith

Keith Mitchell

8:29 PM
EDT		10

Sungjae Im

Michael Kim

Keita Nakajima

8:40 PM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Matt McCarty

Kevin Yu

8:40 PM
EDT		10

Ryo Hisatsune

Michael Thorbjornsen

Taiga Semikawa

8:51 PM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Sam Stevens

Takumi Kanaya

8:51 PM
EDT		10

Patrick Rodgers

Danny Walker

Kaito Onishi

9:02 PM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Sami Valimaki

Kota Kaneko

9:02 PM
EDT		10

David Lipsky

Vince Whaley

Mikumu Horikawa

9:13 PM
EDT		1

Satoshi Kodaira

Rasmus Højgaard

Ren Yonezawa

9:13 PM
EDT		10

Mac Meissner

Kevin Roy

Riki Kawamoto

9:24 PM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Nico Echavarria

Adam Scott

9:24 PM
EDT		10

Sahith Theegala

Lee Hodges

Byeong Hun An

9:35 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

9:35 PM
EDT		10

Brian Campbell

Davis Riley

Tom Kim

9:46 PM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Austin Eckroat

Matt Wallace

9:46 PM
EDT		10

Camilo Villegas

Andrew Putnam

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:57 PM
EDT		1

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Taiga Kobayashi
(a)

9:57 PM
EDT		10

Rico Hoey

Max McGreevy

Tatsunori Shogenji