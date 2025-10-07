Baycurrent Classic 2025: First-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan

The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.

The first round kicks off Wednesday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m.

Here’s a look at the groupings for the opening round in the 78-player event, which you watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EDT.