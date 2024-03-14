 Skip navigation
Bernhard Langer reveals how he actually tore his Achilles tendon

  
Published March 14, 2024 09:17 AM

Bernhard Langer initially announced that he tore his left Achilles tendon during a “training exercise” and that last month’s injury would keep him out of what was supposed to be his final Masters.

Now, Langer has revealed more of the specifics: He suffered the tear while playing pickleball.

“I play all sorts of sports to stay fit, and this was part of my fitness regime,” the 66-year-old Langer told the Musings on Golf podcast. “I was playing pickleball and somebody was trying to lob me. I did a few steps backward and hit an overhead, and as I landed on the ground with my feet, I heard this huge ‘pop,’ very loud, like a gun shot. I knew right away it was a torn Achilles.”

Langer had surgery the day after the injury, and he is hoping that he’s only sidelined a couple more months. His current return target is the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions in early May. That event is a week before the senior tour’s first major of the year. He also has a U.S. Open start in June courtesy of last year’s U.S. Senior Open.

While Langer won’t be teeing it up at Augusta National in a few weeks, he will attend the Champions Dinner the Tuesday evening of tournament week.