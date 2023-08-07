Bryson DeChambeau on 58: ‘Probably the greatest moment in my golf career’

Bryson DeChambeau’s trophy case already features some major hardware: an NCAA individual title, Havemeyer Trophy and U.S. Open trophy among the titles.

So, either the eight-time PGA Tour winner and two-time Ryder Cupper was a prisoner of the moment after he fired a 12-under 58 Sunday at LIV Greenbrier, or he really did consider the historic round an all-time highlight when he said this: “I made the putt on 18, and [caddie Greg Bodine] goes, ‘What did you shoot?’ I’m like, ‘58.’ He’s like, ‘58, what?’ He didn’t really even know. It was quite a funny exchange afterward.

“Probably the greatest moment in my golf career.”

Prior to DeChambeau, just six players have shot 58 on a notable professional tour. Jim Furyk is the only to do so on the PGA Tour, firing 58 at the 2016 Travelers. The most recent is Alex Del Rey’s on the Challenge Tour in 2021.

DeChambeau had only broken 60 once, carding 59 in a pro-am at the Shriners Open. But after shooting 61 on Saturday and then opening Sunday’s final round with six birdies in his first seven holes on the former PGA Tour layout, The Old White course, DeChambeau wasn’t just thinking about 58 or 59.

“There was a point in time where I did think about the 54,” DeChambeau said, “but I kind of threw that to the wayside, like OK, just get under 60 first.”

DeChambeau’s pace slowed slightly as he bogeyed No. 8 and then played the next nine holes in 6 under. When he arrived on the final green, at the par-3 18th hole, DeChambeau had 40 feet for his 58.

“As I approached the putt, I’m thinking, don’t give myself a 3-footer,” DeChambeau said. “It was just, get it as close as possible. Once we did a bit of the calculations, it was like, all right, it’s a 40-footer, and I hit a 40-footer to start off every single day in practice, and I know exactly what a 40-footer feels like. So, I just made that feeling, and I stroked it, and it was perfectly on line. Three-fourths of the way there I’m like, oh, my gosh, this isn’t going to go in, is it?

“And I’m like, this is for 58, this is for 58, this is for 58, and then I explode.”

5️⃣8️⃣ FOR THE TITLE!



A FIRST WIN FOR BRYSON, AND A FIRST ROUND UNDER 60 IN #LIVGOLF HISTORY! 😱



A final round for the history books @b_dechambeau!

When the putt fell, DeChambeau let out a roar and leaped into the air, both hands stretched to the sky. It was the type of celebration one would do for a special triumph.

And according to DeChambeau, in this moment, this was just that.