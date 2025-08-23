 Skip navigation
Top News

MX Thunder Valley Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence wins Budds Creek Moto 2, Jett Lawrence scores the overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State
Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns 2025 Season Preview: Stats, predictions, outlook for first season as starting QB, possible first overall pick

Top Clips

nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250823.jpg
Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds
nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bryson DeChambeau’s, Jon Rahm’s squads move into team final at LIV Golf finale

  
Published August 23, 2025 04:16 PM
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
August 23, 2025 03:45 PM
Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley didn't help to quiet the noise about having to pick himself by making this chip shot for eagle on the sixth hole in Round 3 of the Tour Championship.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Bryson DeChambeau made an 8-foot birdie putt on his final hole Saturday to beat Talor Gooch and send his Crushers team into the LIV Golf League final against Jon Rahm’s team and the Stinger squad from South Africa.

Rahm, whose Legion XIII narrowly got out of the quarterfinals despite his singles loss to Adrian Meronk, defeated Phil Mickelson and Legion XIII won the foursomes match to eliminate the HyFlyers.

Crushers got the other point it needed from Paul Casey and Charles Howell III making two birdies on the last three holes for a 2-up win in foursomes. Brooks Koepka got the only point for Smash by beating Anirban Lahiri. That put the pressure on DeChambeau, who was all square with Gooch until winning with a birdie.

Legion XIII had four team wins and Crushers had three as they were Nos. 1 and 2 in the team standings this year.

They will be joined in the Sunday final by Stinger, which was No. 7 in the regular-season standings but took down Sergio Garcia’s team in the quarterfinals and beat Joaquin Niemann and his Torque team in the semifinals.

Sunday shifts from match play — two singles and a foursomes match — to stroke play in which the scores of all four players will count. The other teams play for various positions.

Crushers won the team title two years ago.