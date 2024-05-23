 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Rachel Heck earns clinching point as Stanford beats UCLA for NCAA women’s golf title
Charles Schwab Challenge - Previews
Colonial Country Club gets modern upgrades inspired by 1941 U.S. Open
Kyle Hendricks
Chicago Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks is looking at bullpen move as an ‘opportunity’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaamatchplayfinal_240521.jpg
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Match Play Finals
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordpostwinintv_240522.jpg
Stanford’s Walker, Heck reflect on NCAA Champ. win
nbc_indy_larsondouble_240522.jpg
Gordon discusses Larson’s historic double attempt

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Rachel Heck earns clinching point as Stanford beats UCLA for NCAA women’s golf title
Charles Schwab Challenge - Previews
Colonial Country Club gets modern upgrades inspired by 1941 U.S. Open
Kyle Hendricks
Chicago Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks is looking at bullpen move as an ‘opportunity’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaamatchplayfinal_240521.jpg
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Match Play Finals
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordpostwinintv_240522.jpg
Stanford’s Walker, Heck reflect on NCAA Champ. win
nbc_indy_larsondouble_240522.jpg
Gordon discusses Larson’s historic double attempt

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Charles Schwab Challenge Best Bet

  
Published May 22, 2024 09:30 PM
Spieth comfortable at Colonial for Charles Schwab
May 22, 2024 06:03 PM
Hailey Hunter catches up with Jordan Spieth about why he likes playing at Colonial Country Club (the site of this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge), the condition of the greens, being near home and more.

Had Scottie Scheffler not been arrested ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship, Xander Schaffuele going wire-to-wire and winning his first-ever major championship would be the talk of the town.

However, with the PGA Championship in the books, we turn our attention to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. The 7,289-yard par-70 course differs significantly from Valhalla. Even with the soft conditions, Valhalla’s length provided a difficult task for golfers who were not particularly long off the tee.

At Valhalla, we saw approach shots from 200+. This week, at Colonial, the playing field is leveled with approach shots closer to the 150-yard range.

Last week, driving prowess was a crucial factor for success. However, this week, our attention shifts to golfers who excel with their second shots. These are the players who consistently hit greens in regulation and gain a ton of strokes on approach.

Scheffler is the best player on the planet, so he is the overwhelming betting favorite, going off at +240. He may very well win, but this week, I will try and beat the favorite.

Key Metrics to Success:

· Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

· Driving Accuracy

· SG: Approach

· SG: Putting

· Scrambling

· Proximity: 125-150 yards

· Proximity: 150-175 yards

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays beginning at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Charles Schwab Challenge Best Bet

Tony Finau to Win +3300

There aren’t many golfers as frustrating to bet on as Tony Finau. He’s such a great fit at so many courses and generally goes off around +1800. Where he be wayward off the tee or he leaves his putter at home. It feels like he should be in the mix on Sunday far more often than he is.

Despite the constant state of frustration Finau leaves me in, I am betting on him to win this week. He’s second in my primary model, only behind Scheffler. Much of that has to do with how well he strips the ball.

Finau is second in the field in SG: App in the last 36 rounds. He’s had issues with his putter, but last week, he switched to the claw grip and gained strokes on the putting surface.

Finau’s length off the tee should be a weapon if his driver is on.

I feel confident in Finau, given his excellent course history here and his ability to overpower this course.