Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying

  
Published April 25, 2024 04:19 PM

A few notable sons tried to make their way out of U.S. Open local qualifying on Thursday but none were successful.

Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of three-time U.S. Open winner Tiger Woods, shot 9-over 81 in the 18-hole qualifier at The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with three double bogeys, four bogeys and a birdie.

The field had 74 players complete the full round. The top five advanced to the final stage of qualifying, which begins May 20.

Cameron Kuchar, son of nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar, made it to finals last year but didn’t get through locals this time around. The 17-year-old shot 82 with six bogeys and two doubles at The Legacy.

Michael Buttacavoli was medalist with a 3-under 69. Austin Lemieux, the 28-year-old son of hockey legend Mario Lemiuex, was 3 under par through seven holes but finished with a 1-over 73. He bogeyed his last hole to miss out on a playoff for the final spot.

There are 109 local qualifying sites, held from April 22 – May 20. Final qualifying will be contested over 13 sites, including three international and 10 in the U.S. The U.S. Open will be held June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Tiger Woods is not yet qualified for the men’s third major of the year after his exemption from winning the 2019 Masters expired. The 2000, ’02 and ’08 champion is, however, expected to be given a special invitation. Matt Kuchar isn’t yet qualified, either.