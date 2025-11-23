CME Group Tour Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $11 million purse
Published November 23, 2025 10:42 AM
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from round 2 of the LPGA's CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
The LPGA’s richest first-place prize will be handed out Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship. For the second consecutive year, the champion will earn $4 million from the $11 million purse.
Solo second place will collect $1 million while solo last place in the 60-player field will grab $55,000.
Here’s the purse breakdown in Naples, Florida (will be updated with individual earnings after play):
- Win: $4,000,000
- 2: $1,000,000
- 3: $550,000
- 4: $350,000
- 5: $260,000
- 6: $195,000
- 7: $155,000
- 8: $136,000
- 9: $120,000
- 10: $113,500
- 11: $107,000
- 12: $101,000
- 13: $96,000
- 14: $91,000
- 15: $88,000
- 16: $86,000
- 17: $84,500
- 18: $83,000
- 19: $81,500
- 20: $80,000
- 21: $79,000
- 22: $78,000
- 23: $77,000
- 24: $76,000
- 25: $75,000
- 26: $74,000
- 27: $73,000
- 28: $72,000
- 29: $71,000
- 30: $70,000
- 31: $69,250
- 32: $68,500
- 33: $67,750
- 34: $67,000
- 35: $66,250
- 36: $65,500
- 37: $64,750
- 38: $64,000
- 39: $63,250
- 40: $62,500
- 41: $62,000
- 42: $61,500
- 43: $61,000
- 44: $60,500
- 45: $60,000
- 46: $59,500
- 47: $59,000
- 48: $58,500
- 49: $58,000
- 50: $57,500
- 51: $57,250
- 52: $57,000
- 53: $56,750
- 54: $56,500
- 55: $56,250
- 56: $56,000
- 57: $55,750
- 58: $55,500
- 59: $55,250
- 60: $55,000