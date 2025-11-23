 Skip navigation
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/00cf1f8/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5755x3237+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fc4%2F2b%2F666e3ed94a2ab14e4670bd6410c2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247940031

The RSM Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $7 million purse
The RSM Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $7 million purse
Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google Pixel
Rose Lavelle’s goal leads Gotham over Spirit 1-0 for NWSL championship
Taryn Brasher, Kristen Nuss
Americans Taryn Brasher, Kristen Nuss take silver at beach volleyball worlds

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251123.jpg
Rogers’ knuckleball free-kick gives Villa lead
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251123.jpg
Rogers brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251123.jpg
Nmecha gives Leeds shock lead over Aston Villa

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CME Group Tour Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $11 million purse

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 23, 2025 10:42 AM
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
November 21, 2025 05:40 PM
Watch highlights from round 2 of the LPGA's CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The LPGA’s richest first-place prize will be handed out Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship. For the second consecutive year, the champion will earn $4 million from the $11 million purse.

Solo second place will collect $1 million while solo last place in the 60-player field will grab $55,000.

Here’s the purse breakdown in Naples, Florida (will be updated with individual earnings after play):

  • Win: $4,000,000
  • 2: $1,000,000
  • 3: $550,000
  • 4: $350,000
  • 5: $260,000
  • 6: $195,000
  • 7: $155,000
  • 8: $136,000
  • 9: $120,000
  • 10: $113,500
  • 11: $107,000
  • 12: $101,000
  • 13: $96,000
  • 14: $91,000
  • 15: $88,000
  • 16: $86,000
  • 17: $84,500
  • 18: $83,000
  • 19: $81,500
  • 20: $80,000
  • 21: $79,000
  • 22: $78,000
  • 23: $77,000
  • 24: $76,000
  • 25: $75,000
  • 26: $74,000
  • 27: $73,000
  • 28: $72,000
  • 29: $71,000
  • 30: $70,000
  • 31: $69,250
  • 32: $68,500
  • 33: $67,750
  • 34: $67,000
  • 35: $66,250
  • 36: $65,500
  • 37: $64,750
  • 38: $64,000
  • 39: $63,250
  • 40: $62,500
  • 41: $62,000
  • 42: $61,500
  • 43: $61,000
  • 44: $60,500
  • 45: $60,000
  • 46: $59,500
  • 47: $59,000
  • 48: $58,500
  • 49: $58,000
  • 50: $57,500
  • 51: $57,250
  • 52: $57,000
  • 53: $56,750
  • 54: $56,500
  • 55: $56,250
  • 56: $56,000
  • 57: $55,750
  • 58: $55,500
  • 59: $55,250
  • 60: $55,000