College Golf Talk: Fall winners, losers, and a head-scratching decision

Burko and Brentley reunite to button up the fall season. They go over some of the latest results, including Stanford’s victory in Hawaii, before discussing the fall’s winners and losers. There is plenty of Cardinal talk on the women’s side, Ole Miss is given its due for being No. 1 in men’s golf, and Brentley also wonders what has happened to the stars on the men’s side. Of course, Brentley’s disgust with Clippd’s decision to put some results behind a paywall for teams is further dissected, too. Lots to talk about in this one. Hope you and enjoy. And see you in the spring!