College Golf Talk: Fall winners, losers, and a head-scratching decision

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
UCLA Bruins at Nebraska Cornhuskers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana at Michigan State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Pitt Panthers vs. SMU Mustangs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_depaulmbb_holtmannint_241101.jpg
Holtmann has high expectations for rebuilding team
nbc_cbb_vilanovambb_hcneptuneint_241101.jpg
Neptune on ‘Nova Knicks,’ relationship with Wright
oly_sww100bk_singapore_smithWR_2401101.jpg
Smith breaks her own 100m backstroke world record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
UCLA Bruins at Nebraska Cornhuskers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana at Michigan State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Pitt Panthers vs. SMU Mustangs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_depaulmbb_holtmannint_241101.jpg
Holtmann has high expectations for rebuilding team
nbc_cbb_vilanovambb_hcneptuneint_241101.jpg
Neptune on ‘Nova Knicks,’ relationship with Wright
oly_sww100bk_singapore_smithWR_2401101.jpg
Smith breaks her own 100m backstroke world record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Golf Talk: Fall winners, losers, and a head-scratching decision

  
Published November 1, 2024 10:20 AM

Burko and Brentley reunite to button up the fall season. They go over some of the latest results, including Stanford’s victory in Hawaii, before discussing the fall’s winners and losers. There is plenty of Cardinal talk on the women’s side, Ole Miss is given its due for being No. 1 in men’s golf, and Brentley also wonders what has happened to the stars on the men’s side. Of course, Brentley’s disgust with Clippd’s decision to put some results behind a paywall for teams is further dissected, too. Lots to talk about in this one. Hope you and enjoy. And see you in the spring!