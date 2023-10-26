College golf teammates card albatrosses on same hole, in same tournament round

Is this becoming a thing?

Just over a year after two Holy Cross golfers each recorded an albatross on the same hole in a qualifying round, two Whitworth College players accomplished the rare feat in a tournament round.

Brianna McNelly and Gabby Martinez each carded 2’s on the par-5 seventh hole Monday during the final round of the Confluence Classic at Wine Valley Golf Course in Walla Walla, Washington. According to a school release, each player holed their second shots from between 180 and 190 yards.

McNelly would go on to shoot 6-over 78 and tie for seventh while Martinez carded 83 and placed 21st for the D-III Pirates, who finished runner-up as a team.

Last fall, Holy Cross teammates Christian Emmerich and Owen Egan made their albatrosses on the par-5 eighth hole at Blackstone National Golf Club in Sutton, Massachusetts, though they holed out from about 160 yards and 125 yards, respectively.