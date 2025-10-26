DP World Tour player holes out final shot of the season to save 2026 card

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
Arizona State junior earns 2026 Masters, Open spots with playoff win at Asia-Pacific Amateur
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
Former No. 1 Yani Tseng wins at home on LET for first victory since 2014
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons
NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Ravens vs Bears, Eagles vs Giants, Packers, More!

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_251026.jpg
Munetsi heads Wolves level at 2-2 with Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251026.jpg
Kroupi rockets Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_251026.jpg
Strand Larsen’s penalty gives Wolves hope

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
Arizona State junior earns 2026 Masters, Open spots with playoff win at Asia-Pacific Amateur
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
Former No. 1 Yani Tseng wins at home on LET for first victory since 2014
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons
NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Ravens vs Bears, Eagles vs Giants, Packers, More!

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_251026.jpg
Munetsi heads Wolves level at 2-2 with Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251026.jpg
Kroupi rockets Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_251026.jpg
Strand Larsen’s penalty gives Wolves hope

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DP World Tour player holes out final shot of the season to save 2026 card

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published October 26, 2025 11:26 AM
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
October 25, 2025 11:46 PM
Relive the best moments from third-round action at the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.

Jordan Gumberg’s final shot in the 2025 DP World Tour season secured his opportunity to hit many more in ’26.

Gumberg holed a 56-yard wedge at the par-5 18th Sunday in the Genesis Championship. The closing eagle was enough to push him to 110th in Race to Dubai points, with the top 115 earning cards for next year.

The 30-year-old American collected his first top-10 in 2025, a tie for seventh in South Korea, good enough top boost him 17 spots in the standings (he was projected 100th at the time of his hole-out).

“I’m at a loss for words,” Gumberg said after his round.

“I saw the ball land on the green and trickle over the hill, you couldn’t see anything, and the crowd went nuts, we went nuts. It was the best shot I’ve hit in my career so far.”

Gumberg played collegiately at Tennessee and Arizona. He won last year’s SDC Championship in South Africa on the DPWT.

South Korea’s Junghwan Lee won the Genesis Championship, closing in 64 to finish three shots clear of Nacho Elvira (71) and Laurie Canter (67).

This was the final full-field event of the season. Two tournaments remain, with the top 70 in Race to Dubai points (along with European Ryder Cup players, which are eligible) in Abu Dhabi in two weeks, and then the top 50 at the DP World Tour Championship.