DP World Tour player holes out final shot of the season to save 2026 card

Jordan Gumberg’s final shot in the 2025 DP World Tour season secured his opportunity to hit many more in ’26.

Gumberg holed a 56-yard wedge at the par-5 18th Sunday in the Genesis Championship. The closing eagle was enough to push him to 110th in Race to Dubai points, with the top 115 earning cards for next year.

The 30-year-old American collected his first top-10 in 2025, a tie for seventh in South Korea, good enough top boost him 17 spots in the standings (he was projected 100th at the time of his hole-out).

THAT’S UNBELIEVABLE!! Jordan Gumberg secures his Tour card with one of the shots of the season, projected to jump from 127th to 100th on the rankings. #GenesisChampionship pic.twitter.com/lYr2NVSbVg — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 26, 2025

“I’m at a loss for words,” Gumberg said after his round.

“I saw the ball land on the green and trickle over the hill, you couldn’t see anything, and the crowd went nuts, we went nuts. It was the best shot I’ve hit in my career so far.”

Gumberg played collegiately at Tennessee and Arizona. He won last year’s SDC Championship in South Africa on the DPWT.

South Korea’s Junghwan Lee won the Genesis Championship, closing in 64 to finish three shots clear of Nacho Elvira (71) and Laurie Canter (67).

This was the final full-field event of the season. Two tournaments remain, with the top 70 in Race to Dubai points (along with European Ryder Cup players, which are eligible) in Abu Dhabi in two weeks, and then the top 50 at the DP World Tour Championship.