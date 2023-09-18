FedExCup Cup fall update: Fortinet runner-up makes huge jump

The first event of the PGA Tour’s new FedExCup fall is in the books.

Sahith Theegala, No. 31 in points and already safely into every signature tournament in 2024, took home the Fortinet Championship trophy, his first career Tour title. But that wasn’t the only significant result from Sunday in Napa.

Nos. 51 and beyond in points – all but five players in the Fortinet field – are still playing for improved status next season. Nos. 51-60 after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Perhaps more importantly, players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards while Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024.

The remaining fall slate:



Oct. 5-8: Sanderson Farms Championship

Oct. 12-15: Shriners Children’s Open

Oct. 19-22: Zozo Championship (Japan)

Nov. 2-5: World Wide Technology Championship

Nov. 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic

Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture with six fall tournaments remaining:

Current Next 10

51. Mac Hughes

52. Nick Hardy

53. Taylor Montgomery

54. Alex Smalley

55. Thomas Detry

56. Stephan Jaeger

57. S.H. Kim

58. Beau Hossler

59. Brandon Wu, +0.066

60. J.J. Spaun

---

61. Sam Ryder, -6.656

62. Davis Riley

63. Matt Kuchar

64. Hayden Buckley

65. Mark Hubbard

• • •

Current top 125 bubble

120. MJ Daffue

121. Jimmy Walker

122. Chesson Hadley

123. C.T. Pan

124. Patton Kizzire, +8.927

125. Marty Dou

---

126. Erik van Rooyen, -4.819

127. Austin Smotherman

128. Trey Mullinax

129. Aaron Wise

130. Scott Stallings

• • •

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Troy Merritt of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during the final round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 17, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Notable movement

S.H. Kim

Movement: +26 (No. 83 to No. 57)

What it means: He couldn’t catch Theegala, settling for a runner-up finish by two shots, but he did leap into the Next 10 picture. The second-place showing was the rookie’s first top-10 since the Shriners last fall.

Troy Merritt

Movement: +15 (No. 133 to No. 118)

What it means: Veteran closed in 65 at Fortinet to tie for seventh and shoot up the points standings, inside the top 125 number.

J.J. Spaun

Movement: +2 (No. 62 to No. 60)

What it means: Now in position for that Next 10 thanks to T-11 finish at Sliverado.

Austin Smotherman

Movement: -2 (No. 125 to No. 127)

What it means: Missed cut in Napa – his sixth MC in his last eight starts – to get knocked from top 125 bubble.

Davis Riley

Movement: -3 (No. 59 to No. 62)

What it means: Falls out of Next 10 for now. Missed 6 of 11 cuts after winning Zurich alongside Nick Hardy. Wasn’t in Fortinet field and hasn’t played since a T-43 in Memphis.

Hayden Buckley

Movement: -4 (No. 60 to No. 64)

What it means: No longer the last man into the Next 10. Didn’t play Fortinet, and before that missed seven weeks this summer recovery from a torn rib muscle. He returned for the FedEx St. Jude Invitational but ended up T-52.