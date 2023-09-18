FedExCup Cup fall update: Fortinet runner-up makes huge jump
The first event of the PGA Tour’s new FedExCup fall is in the books.
Sahith Theegala, No. 31 in points and already safely into every signature tournament in 2024, took home the Fortinet Championship trophy, his first career Tour title. But that wasn’t the only significant result from Sunday in Napa.
Nos. 51 and beyond in points – all but five players in the Fortinet field – are still playing for improved status next season. Nos. 51-60 after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Perhaps more importantly, players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards while Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024.
The remaining fall slate:
- Oct. 5-8: Sanderson Farms Championship
- Oct. 12-15: Shriners Children’s Open
- Oct. 19-22: Zozo Championship (Japan)
- Nov. 2-5: World Wide Technology Championship
- Nov. 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic
Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture with six fall tournaments remaining:
Current Next 10
51. Mac Hughes
52. Nick Hardy
53. Taylor Montgomery
54. Alex Smalley
55. Thomas Detry
56. Stephan Jaeger
57. S.H. Kim
58. Beau Hossler
59. Brandon Wu, +0.066
60. J.J. Spaun
---
61. Sam Ryder, -6.656
62. Davis Riley
63. Matt Kuchar
64. Hayden Buckley
65. Mark Hubbard
• • •
Current top 125 bubble
120. MJ Daffue
121. Jimmy Walker
122. Chesson Hadley
123. C.T. Pan
124. Patton Kizzire, +8.927
125. Marty Dou
---
126. Erik van Rooyen, -4.819
127. Austin Smotherman
128. Trey Mullinax
129. Aaron Wise
130. Scott Stallings
• • •
Notable movement
S.H. Kim
Movement: +26 (No. 83 to No. 57)
What it means: He couldn’t catch Theegala, settling for a runner-up finish by two shots, but he did leap into the Next 10 picture. The second-place showing was the rookie’s first top-10 since the Shriners last fall.
Troy Merritt
Movement: +15 (No. 133 to No. 118)
What it means: Veteran closed in 65 at Fortinet to tie for seventh and shoot up the points standings, inside the top 125 number.
J.J. Spaun
Movement: +2 (No. 62 to No. 60)
What it means: Now in position for that Next 10 thanks to T-11 finish at Sliverado.
Austin Smotherman
Movement: -2 (No. 125 to No. 127)
What it means: Missed cut in Napa – his sixth MC in his last eight starts – to get knocked from top 125 bubble.
Davis Riley
Movement: -3 (No. 59 to No. 62)
What it means: Falls out of Next 10 for now. Missed 6 of 11 cuts after winning Zurich alongside Nick Hardy. Wasn’t in Fortinet field and hasn’t played since a T-43 in Memphis.
Hayden Buckley
Movement: -4 (No. 60 to No. 64)
What it means: No longer the last man into the Next 10. Didn’t play Fortinet, and before that missed seven weeks this summer recovery from a torn rib muscle. He returned for the FedEx St. Jude Invitational but ended up T-52.