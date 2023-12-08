 Skip navigation
Volleyball/Beach: Beach Pro Tour...
Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss win beach volleyball tour finals, finish year ranked No. 2
Dillon Gabriel
Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season
2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
Finau on LIV report, rumors: ‘Nothing to say right now’

Top Clips

nbc_gc_kordafinau_231209.jpg
Finau, Korda delivering early at Grant Thornton
Cameron_Percy.jpg
Expectations for Percy, Allan on Champions Tour
nbc_gc_dpdunhillrd3hl_231209.jpg
Oosthuizen, Schwartzel share Alfred Dunhill lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fifty players earn 2024 LPGA Tour cards through six days of Q-Series

  
Published December 8, 2023 10:41 AM

Robyn Choi earned medalist honors over six days of competition in the LGPA Q-Series at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Mobile, Alabama. Choi was one of 50 players to earn cards for the 2024 LPGA season.

The 25-year-old Australian will return to the tour for the first time since 2020, having failed to advance the last two years in the final stage of qualifying.

Other notable players to earn cards included 2021 U.S. Solheim Cup team members Mina Harigae and Yealimi Noh; Lucy Li, who qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at age 11 and was the 2022 Epson Tour Player of the Year before finishing 109th in the LPGA’s CME standings this past season; Jennifer Song, a tour veteran who used CME Group Tour Championship winner Amy Yang as her caddie; Polly Mack, the LPGA’s driving distance leader in 2023; and the ’23 LET Rookie of the Year and Race to Casta del Sol champion, Trichat Cheenglab.

Nos. 1-20 will play out of priority category 14 next season with Nos. 21-50 playing out of category 15. Here’s a look at those who qualified through Q-Series:

FINISHPLAYERSCOREEARNINGS
1Robyn Choi-29$15,000
T2Mao Saigo-26$10,250
T2So Mi Lee-26$10,250
4Mina Harigae-21$7,500
T5Gurleen Kaur-20$5,750
T5Polly Mack-20$5,750
T7Hyo Joon Jang-19$4,583
T7Yu Jin Sung-19$4,583
T7Yuri Yoshida-19$4,583
T10Laetitia Beck-18$3,875
T10Savannah Grewal-18$3,875
T12Yiyi Liu-17$3,375
T12Xiaowen Yin-17$3,375
14Liqi Zeng-16$3,000
15Hira Naveed-15$2,800
16Lauren Hartlage-14$2,600
T17Jing Yan-13$2,165
T17Jennifer Song-13$2,165
T17Sofia Garcia-13$2,165
T17Yealimi Noh-13$2,165
T17Lucy Li-13$2,165
T17Jin Hee Im-13$2,165
T23Malia Nam-12$1,638
T23Nataliya Guseva-12$1,638
T23Jeongeun Lee5-12$1,638
T23Aline Krauter-12$1,638
T27Kiira Riihijarvi-11$1,638
T27Kelly Tan-11$1,638
T27Alexandra Forsterling-11$1,638
T27Ana Pelaez Trivino-11$1,638
T27Kaitlyn Papp Budde-11$1,638
T27Benedetta Moresco-11$1,638
T27Kaitlin Milligan-11$1,638
T27Lauren Stephenson-11$1,638
T35Ssu-Chia Cheng-10$1,638
T35Weiwei Zhang-10$1,638
T35Mariajo Uribe-10$1,638
T38Alena Sharp-9$1,638
T38Trichat Cheenglab-9$1,638
T38Maddie Szeryk-9$1,638
T38Laura Wearn-9$1,638
T38Clariss Guce-9$1,638
T38Sophia Schubert-9$1,638
T38Cydney Clanton-9$1,638
T45Becca Huffer-8$1,638
T45Yue Ren-8$1,638
T45Gigi Stoll-8$1,638
T45Annie Park-8$1,638
T45Nicole Broch Estrup-8$1,638
T45Jung Min Hong-8$1,638