Fifty players earn 2024 LPGA Tour cards through six days of Q-Series

Robyn Choi earned medalist honors over six days of competition in the LGPA Q-Series at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Mobile, Alabama. Choi was one of 50 players to earn cards for the 2024 LPGA season.

The 25-year-old Australian will return to the tour for the first time since 2020, having failed to advance the last two years in the final stage of qualifying.

Other notable players to earn cards included 2021 U.S. Solheim Cup team members Mina Harigae and Yealimi Noh; Lucy Li, who qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at age 11 and was the 2022 Epson Tour Player of the Year before finishing 109th in the LPGA’s CME standings this past season; Jennifer Song, a tour veteran who used CME Group Tour Championship winner Amy Yang as her caddie; Polly Mack, the LPGA’s driving distance leader in 2023; and the ’23 LET Rookie of the Year and Race to Casta del Sol champion, Trichat Cheenglab.

Nos. 1-20 will play out of priority category 14 next season with Nos. 21-50 playing out of category 15. Here’s a look at those who qualified through Q-Series: