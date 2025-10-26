Former No. 1 Yani Tseng wins at home on LET for first victory since 2014

Former world No. 1 and five-time major champion Yani Tseng won for the first time in more than a decade Sunday in her native Taiwan.

Tseng captured the weather-shortened Wistron Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour, shooting 63-67 at Sunrise Golf and Country Club, a course she grew up playing, to finish four shots clear of runner-up Amelia Garvey.

“I’ve been waiting for this trophy for so long,” Tseng told reporters on-site. “To win this tournament in my home country and in front of my family and friends is amazing. I’ve been really emotional from this win, and just shows you should never give up on your dreams.”

The 36-year-old rocketed to fame early in her career by becoming the youngest player (22), male or female, to win five majors. She was ranked No. 1 in the world for 109 consecutive weeks from 2011 to 2013.

As sudden and dramatic her success, was also her professional downfall. Tseng’s most recent of 15 LPGA wins came in 2012 and her previous victory anywhere was the 2014 Taifong Ladies Open in Taiwan.

She made headlines this summer when she qualified for her first U.S. Women’s Open in nine years, doing so by putting left-handed in an effort to overcome putting yips. She missed the cut by one that week but made the cut at the AIG Women’s Open for her first cut made on the LPGA since 2018.