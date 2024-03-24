Former Oregon golfer Briana Chacon, who left midseason, wins on Epson Tour

Briana Chacon’s decision to leave school is paying off so far.

Chacon decided to forego her final semester at the University of Oregon and compete as a professional at LPGA Q-Series last December. She earned Epson Tour status for this year via the qualifying tournament, and just three tournaments into the development tour’s season, Chacon picked up her first pro victory on Saturday at the Atlantic Beach Charity Classic.

The 22-year-old Chacon, who hails from Whittier, California, shot 7 under, capped by a birdie-par-birdie finish, and captured the 54-hole event by a shot over Jessica Porvasnik and Kim Kaufman. She had missed each of her first two cuts, but Chacon now sits in a tie for second on the tour’s points list. The top 10 players at season’s end earn LPGA cards.

“Words cannot really describe what I’m feeling,” Chacon said. “I’m still shocked and just really surprised. But most of all, I’m super grateful and super thankful to be here.”

Chacon ranks second all-time at Oregon in scoring average (73.04) and is one of just three Ducks to earn multiple WGCA All-America honors.

LPGA rules state that players wishing to compete in Q-Series be professional, though players who qualify can remain amateur and defer the Epson Tour status they receive by advancing through Stage II. Chacon was one of three college players who participated in Q-Series along with Clemson’s Savannah Grewal and Tulsa’s Lilly Thomas. Five college players, including LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad, deferred their status.