Former Ryder Cup captain says he, current U.S. players ‘don’t love’ Bethpage

When it comes to Bethpage Black, one former U.S. Ryder Cup player and captain isn’t holding any punches.

During a recent appearance on Trey Wingo’s “Straight Facts Homie!” podcast, Azinger lobbed criticism at the famed Long Island muni, which will host its first Ryder Cup after previously hosting several majors. Azinger not only shared his dislike for the Black Course, but he also claimed that the current U.S. players “don’t love” and “don’t know” the layout.

“I really don’t like Bethpage Black,” said Azinger, the 2008 U.S. captain who competed on four other teams. “There’s a lot of awkward angles, downhill tee shots to fairways that angle away, uphill second shots where you can’t see the landing area. It’s just hard, and you cannot fluke your way around there.”

Aside from Cameron Young, who grew up in Scarsdale, New York, and won a New York State Open at Bethpage, the Americans own, at best, limited experience around the Black Course, which hosted the 2019 PGA Championship. That, Azinger says, isn’t ideal, and he argues that it negates much of the home-course advantage, even if recent American venues, like Whistling Straits and Hazeltine, have been similarly foreign to players.

“We don’t know the course,” Azinger said. “I think one of the biggest mistakes that the American Ryder Cup team always seems to make, or the PGA of America, is they go to courses that we’re not familiar with.”

For the record, each of the last six U.S. Ryder Cup venues, including Bethpage, hosted one major between six and eight years prior.

Though Young has professed his love for Bethpage, Azinger added that Young’s teammates don’t share that fondness: “I feel like Keegan’s going to have to get these guys on a mission and on a mission quickly and single-minded to figure out how to fall in love with Bethpage Black. I guarantee you they don’t love it either. Me and you don’t love it. They don’t love it. Europe doesn’t care what the course is. Our guys might.”

Azinger broached several topics, including his belief that the Long Island crowd could turn quickly on the home team.

“I feel if the U.S. gets off to a bad start, even the crowd can be volatile there,” Azinger said. “That’s why I told Keegan right out of the gate, ‘Buddy, you gotta win the crowd.’”