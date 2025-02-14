Full field for the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
The PGA Tour swings south from the West Coast to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Vidanta Vallarta Course will play host for the fourth consecutive year. Jake Knapp earned his maiden Tour title there in 2024, holding on for a two-stroke victory over Sami Valimaki.
Here’s a look at the initial 132-player field in Vallarta, Mexico:
Field for next week's Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: pic.twitter.com/jryZdgYbZO— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 14, 2025