 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Full field for the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

  
Published February 14, 2025 05:49 PM

The PGA Tour swings south from the West Coast to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

Vidanta Vallarta Course will play host for the fourth consecutive year. Jake Knapp earned his maiden Tour title there in 2024, holding on for a two-stroke victory over Sami Valimaki.

Here’s a look at the initial 132-player field in Vallarta, Mexico: