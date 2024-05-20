Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What we’ll remember from 2024 PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele left with the Wanamaker Trophy, but there was plenty to take away from the 106th PGA Championship.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers dive into how Schauffele got it done at Valhalla, why they miss watching Bryson DeChambeau on a more regular basis, why Friday might be remembered more than Sunday at the PGA and what’s up next at Pinehurst No. 2.