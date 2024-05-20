Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What we’ll remember from 2024 PGA Championship
Published May 19, 2024 10:01 PM
Schauffele's PGA win is 'as sweet as it gets'
Xander Schauffele discusses battling with Bryson DeChambeau in the closing stages of the PGA Championship and the array of emotions he feels now a major champion on the PGA Tour.
Xander Schauffele left with the Wanamaker Trophy, but there was plenty to take away from the 106th PGA Championship.
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers dive into how Schauffele got it done at Valhalla, why they miss watching Bryson DeChambeau on a more regular basis, why Friday might be remembered more than Sunday at the PGA and what’s up next at Pinehurst No. 2.
- 0:00: Takeaways from a fun final day at Valhalla
- 03:00: What was different this time for Xander Schauffele
- 10:00: Why Schauffele is built for the long haul
- 18:00: Why we miss Bryson DeChambeau
- 27:00: Viktor Hovland’s return to the primetime
- 32:00: The latest on Scottie Scheffler, and why we’ll remember that most
- 35:00: What we’re watching for at the next major