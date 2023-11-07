Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Healthier Tiger Woods gearing up … but for what?

As senior writer Ryan Lavner notes: We’re dissecting Tiger Woods’ gait. But that’s ... something positive. In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss when we might see Tiger next: at the Hero, the PNC, on the TGL?

And speaking of Woods’ tech-infused league, which begins next year, what to make of Jon Rahm’s decision to not play, why is the TGL not contested in the fall and what needs to happen for the league to succeed?