Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Should players be afraid of Scheffler?

  
Published March 11, 2024 11:19 AM

After seeing what Scottie Scheffler did against the world’s best at Bay Hill, should players be afraid of what’s to come?

In this edition, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Scheffler’s dominating performance and if he’s ready to be a dominant world No. 1. They also dive into Rory McIlroy’s sloppy Sunday, Tiger Woods’ no-show at The Players and Anthony Kim’s 65 in Hong Kong.

Plus, they offer who to watch for (outside of Scheffler) at The Players.

0:00: Rex on-site for Scottie Scheffler’s resounding victory at Bay Hill

6:00: A Scottie win spoils Lav’s upcoming feature, so we discuss it here instead

14:30: Rory McIlroy has a sloppy Sunday; is it time to worry about Augusta now?

19:00: Both Rory and Wyndham Clark get blowback for “cutthroat” Tour comment

29:00: Tiger is a no-show at The Players

31:30: Anthony Kim closes with 65 in Hong Kong. Do you believe again?!

34:00: What to watch for early Players week

37:30: What you can read from Rex today on Golf Channel’s website