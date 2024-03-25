 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Valspar’s stunning result a microcosm of bigger issues

  
Published March 25, 2024 10:02 AM

Didn’t see that coming, did you? A Peter Malnati win at the Valspar Championship — becoming the first PGA Tour policy board player director to win this season.

In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner state why this victory, by this player, was a microcosm of the Tour’s battle of limited vs. full fields. They also go deep on Cam Young’s 18th-hole collapse and his inability, thus far, to win on Tour. And they ask: Should we be worried about Justin Thomas entering the Masters? Check out the podcast below:

  • 0:00: Sorry, haters – Lav is back from vacation
  • 02:00: Postscript from Steve Sands’ recent appearance on the pod
  • 07:00: Why is no one taking Cam Young to task for his latest setback?
  • 13:30: Scottie Scheffler’s brilliance is putting everyone else’s game under the microscope
  • 18:00: What does Peter Malnati’s win mean, big picture

  • 24:30: In a new world-tour era, would it become stale without journeymen like Malnati?
  • 30:00: Malnati wins as Tour policy board member
  • 36:00: How worried are you about JT before the Masters
  • 42:00: What’s on the grill/Puerto Rico detox