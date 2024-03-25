Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Valspar’s stunning result a microcosm of bigger issues

Didn’t see that coming, did you? A Peter Malnati win at the Valspar Championship — becoming the first PGA Tour policy board player director to win this season.

In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner state why this victory, by this player, was a microcosm of the Tour’s battle of limited vs. full fields. They also go deep on Cam Young’s 18th-hole collapse and his inability, thus far, to win on Tour. And they ask: Should we be worried about Justin Thomas entering the Masters? Check out the podcast below:

0:00: Sorry, haters – Lav is back from vacation

02:00: Postscript from Steve Sands' recent appearance on the pod

07:00: Why is no one taking Cam Young to task for his latest setback?

13:30: Scottie Scheffler's brilliance is putting everyone else's game under the microscope

18:00: What does Peter Malnati's win mean, big picture