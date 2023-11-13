 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Aftermath: Kyler’s return, Bijan’s breakout and much more
fmia - zach wilson.jpg
NFL Week 10 biggest takeaways: Browns top Ravens, 49ers shine, Jets struggle
NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wk10superlatives_231113.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
nbc_dps_fisherfiring_231113.jpg
Texas A&M fires Fisher after Mississippi State win
nbc_pft_vikingssaints_231113.jpg
How O’Connell and the Vikings have bounced back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Aftermath: Kyler’s return, Bijan’s breakout and much more
fmia - zach wilson.jpg
NFL Week 10 biggest takeaways: Browns top Ravens, 49ers shine, Jets struggle
NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wk10superlatives_231113.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
nbc_dps_fisherfiring_231113.jpg
Texas A&M fires Fisher after Mississippi State win
nbc_pft_vikingssaints_231113.jpg
How O’Connell and the Vikings have bounced back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch: TV schedule for CME Group, RSM Classic and DP World Tour Champ.

  
Published November 13, 2023 11:51 AM

Here’s this week’s golf TV schedule with links to access live streams on Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Monday

2:30-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): The Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 1 (Amateur)

Tuesday

2:30-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): The Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 2 (Amateur)

Wednesday

2:30-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): The Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 3 (Amateur)

Thursday

  • 2-8AM (GC/Peacock): DP World Tour Championship, Round 1 (DPWT)
  • Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): RSM Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
  • 2-3PM (Peacock): CME Group Tour Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)
  • 3-5PM (GC/Peacock): CME Group Tour Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

Friday

  • 2-8AM (GC/Peacock): DP World Tour Championship, Round 2 (DPWT)
  • Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): RSM Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
  • 2-3PM (Peacock): CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)
  • 3-5PM (GC/Peacock): CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

Saturday

  • 2-8AM (GC/Peacock): DP World Tour Championship, Round 3 (DPWT)
  • 1-4PM (GC/Peacock): RSM Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 2-5PM (Peacock): CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3 (LPGA); tape-delayed on Golf Channel, 4-7PM

Sunday

  • 1:30-7:30AM (GC/Peacock): DP World Tour Championship, final round (DPWT)
  • 1-4PM (GC/Peacock): RSM Classic, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 1-4PM (NBC): CME Group Tour Championship, final round (LPGA)