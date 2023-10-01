Individual player records for the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone

Europe won the 44th Ryder Cup, 16.5-11.5, over the United States.

Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions at Marco Simone outside of Rome, Italy.

Team Europe

Player Overall (pts) Singles Foursomes Fourballs Ludvig Åberg 2–2–0 (2) 0–1–0 2–0–0 0–1–0 Matt Fitzpatrick 1–2–0 (1) 0–1–0 0–0–0 1–1–0 Tommy Fleetwood 3–1–0 (3) 1–0–0 2–0–0 0–1–0 Tyrrell Hatton 3–0–1 (3.5) 1–0–0 2–0–0 0–0–1 Nicolai Hojgaard 0–2–1 (0.5) 0–1–0 0–0–0 0–1–1 Viktor Hovland 3–1–1 (3.5) 1–0–0 2–0–0 0–1–1 Shane Lowry 1–1–1 (1.5) 0–0–1 1–1–0 0–0–0 Robert MacIntyre 2–0–1 (2.5) 1–0–0 0–0–0 1–0–1 Rory McIlroy 4–1–0 (4) 1–0–0 2–0–0 1–1–0 Jon Rahm 2–0–2 (3) 0–0–1 2–0–0 0–0–1 Justin Rose 1–1–1 (1.5) 0–1–0 0–0–0 1–0–1 Sepp Straka 1–2–0 (1) 0–1–0 1–1–0 0–0–0

