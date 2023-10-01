Individual player records for the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone
Published October 1, 2023 12:42 PM
Europe won the 44th Ryder Cup, 16.5-11.5, over the United States.
Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions at Marco Simone outside of Rome, Italy.
Team Europe
|Player
|Overall (pts)
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Ludvig Åberg
|2–2–0 (2)
|0–1–0
|2–0–0
|0–1–0
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1–2–0 (1)
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|1–1–0
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3–1–0 (3)
|1–0–0
|2–0–0
|0–1–0
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3–0–1 (3.5)
|1–0–0
|2–0–0
|0–0–1
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|0–2–1 (0.5)
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|0–1–1
|Viktor Hovland
|3–1–1 (3.5)
|1–0–0
|2–0–0
|0–1–1
|Shane Lowry
|1–1–1 (1.5)
|0–0–1
|1–1–0
|0–0–0
|Robert MacIntyre
|2–0–1 (2.5)
|1–0–0
|0–0–0
|1–0–1
|Rory McIlroy
|4–1–0 (4)
|1–0–0
|2–0–0
|1–1–0
|Jon Rahm
|2–0–2 (3)
|0–0–1
|2–0–0
|0–0–1
|Justin Rose
|1–1–1 (1.5)
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|1–0–1
|Sepp Straka
|1–2–0 (1)
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|0–0–0
Team USA
|Player
|Overall (pts)
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Sam Burns
|1–2–0 (1)
|0–1–0
|0–1–0
|1–0–0
|Patrick Cantlay
|2–2–0 (2)
|1–0–0
|0–2–0
|1–0–0
|Wyndham Clark
|1–1–1 (1.5)
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|1–0–1
|Rickie Fowler
|0–2–0 (0)
|0–1–0
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|Brian Harman
|2–2–0 (2)
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|1–0–0
|Max Homa
|3–1–1 (3.5)
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|1–0–1
|Brooks Koepka
|1–1–1 (1.5)
|1–0–0
|0–1–0
|0–0–1
|Collin Morikawa
|1–3–0 (1)
|0–1–0
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|Xander Schauffele
|1–3–0 (1)
|1–0–0
|0–2–0
|0–1–0
|Scottie Scheffler
|0–2–2 (1)
|0–0–1
|0–2–0
|0–0–1
|Jordan Spieth
|0–2–2 (1)
|0–0–1
|0–1–0
|0–1–1
|Justin Thomas
|1–2–1 (1.5)
|1–0–0
|0–1–0
|0–1–1