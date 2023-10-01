 Skip navigation
Individual player records for the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone

  
Published October 1, 2023 12:42 PM

Europe won the 44th Ryder Cup, 16.5-11.5, over the United States.

Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions at Marco Simone outside of Rome, Italy.

Team Europe

PlayerOverall (pts)SinglesFoursomesFourballs
Ludvig Åberg2–2–0 (2)0–1–02–0–00–1–0
Matt Fitzpatrick1–2–0 (1)0–1–00–0–01–1–0
Tommy Fleetwood3–1–0 (3)1–0–02–0–00–1–0
Tyrrell Hatton3–0–1 (3.5)1–0–02–0–00–0–1
Nicolai Hojgaard0–2–1 (0.5)0–1–00–0–00–1–1
Viktor Hovland3–1–1 (3.5)1–0–02–0–00–1–1
Shane Lowry1–1–1 (1.5)0–0–11–1–00–0–0
Robert MacIntyre2–0–1 (2.5)1–0–00–0–01–0–1
Rory McIlroy4–1–0 (4)1–0–02–0–01–1–0
Jon Rahm2–0–2 (3)0–0–12–0–00–0–1
Justin Rose1–1–1 (1.5)0–1–00–0–01–0–1
Sepp Straka1–2–0 (1)0–1–01–1–00–0–0

Team USA

PlayerOverall (pts)SinglesFoursomesFourballs
Sam Burns1–2–0 (1)0–1–00–1–01–0–0
Patrick Cantlay2–2–0 (2)1–0–00–2–01–0–0
Wyndham Clark1–1–1 (1.5)0–1–00–0–01–0–1
Rickie Fowler0–2–0 (0)0–1–00–1–00–0–0
Brian Harman2–2–0 (2)0–1–01–1–01–0–0
Max Homa3–1–1 (3.5)1–0–01–1–01–0–1
Brooks Koepka1–1–1 (1.5)1–0–00–1–00–0–1
Collin Morikawa1–3–0 (1)0–1–00–1–01–1–0
Xander Schauffele1–3–0 (1)1–0–00–2–00–1–0
Scottie Scheffler0–2–2 (1)0–0–10–2–00–0–1
Jordan Spieth0–2–2 (1)0–0–10–1–00–1–1
Justin Thomas1–2–1 (1.5)1–0–00–1–00–1–1