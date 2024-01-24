 Skip navigation
J.Lindeberg reveals golf outfits for Team USA at Paris Olympics

  
Published January 24, 2024 01:08 PM

There is sill a long way to go before U.S. men and women qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, France, but their outfits are official.

J.Lindeberg revealed the looks this week in conjunction with the PGA Show. CEO Scott Davis joined “Golf Today” on Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, to showcase the outfits.

“For us, it was a dream of a lifetime to be able to be involved with USA Golf and put our product on the best players from the United States,” Davis said.

The clothing features fabrics including ClimaCool and 37.5 to help keep players comfortable, as well as UV50 sun protection and high-flexibility fabrics.

The collection play homage to the American flag with its red, white and blue palette and includes polo shirts, compression tops, tracksuits, half-zip sweaters, joggers, shoes, golf bags, hoodies and even a varsity jacket.

The golf portion of the Games will take place a Le Golf National, with the men competing Aug. 1-4 and the women, Aug. 7-10 (click here for qualifying criteria and current standings).

J.Lindeberg also announced it will outfit the U.S. team in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.