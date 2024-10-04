 Skip navigation
Japan’s Rintaro Nakano leads at weather-delayed Asia-Pacific Amateur

  
Published October 4, 2024 11:45 AM

SHIZUOKA, Japan — Rintaro Nakano of Japan had four birdies in the 13 holes he played Friday and had a one-shot lead in the Asia-Pacific Amateur when the second round of the weather-plagued event was suspended by darkness.

Nakano birdied the par-5 third, his 12th of the day, to reach 7 under. He made par on the next hole when play was stopped.

Wenyi Ding of China, a former U.S. Junior Amateur champion and at No. 5 the highest-ranked amateur in the field, was one shot behind.

The start of the second round was delayed six-and-a-half hours because of fog and heavy rain, including 4 inches that fell overnight at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba.

Randy Bintang of Indonesia, the 18-hole leader at 5-under 65, did not tee off before play was halted for the day. The second round will resume Saturday, and a cut will be made to the top 60 players and ties.

The winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, now in its 15th year, earns a spot in the Masters and The Open next year.