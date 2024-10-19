 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Alex Bowman seeks to move beyond playoff exit after disqualification
NASCAR: South Point 400-Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Las Vegas Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Christopher Bell on pole; Tyler Reddick second
Ryan Blaney Las Vegas car.jpg
Ryan Blaney goes to backup car after crash in practice at Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indianadiscussion2_241019.jpg
Indiana a ‘really well-coached’ team in 7-0 start
nbc_nas_cupqualsveg_241019.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas
nbc_cfb_midseasonchamppicks_241019.jpg
College football midseason picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Alex Bowman seeks to move beyond playoff exit after disqualification
NASCAR: South Point 400-Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Las Vegas Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Christopher Bell on pole; Tyler Reddick second
Ryan Blaney Las Vegas car.jpg
Ryan Blaney goes to backup car after crash in practice at Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indianadiscussion2_241019.jpg
Indiana a ‘really well-coached’ team in 7-0 start
nbc_nas_cupqualsveg_241019.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas
nbc_cfb_midseasonchamppicks_241019.jpg
College football midseason picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jorge Campillo, Julien Guerrier share three-shot lead at Andalucia Masters

  
Published October 19, 2024 07:34 PM

SAN ROQUE, Spain — Jorge Campillo and Julien Guerrier shared a three-shot lead of the Andalucia Masters after the third round on Saturday.

Campillo remained bogey-free through 54 rounds after carding a 4-under 68 to remain atop the leaderboard for a second day.

Guerrier, who led after round one, pulled level with Campillo after hitting two eagles while carding a 9-under 63 at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in southern Spain.

Englishman Dan Brown was their nearest chaser, and Jordan Smith was four strokes back.

Jon Rahm , playing in his third DP World Tour event in the past four weeks, was tied for sixth at seven back along with Andy Sullivan.

Rahm, No. 14 in the world, is the top-ranked player in the field, which marks the final tournament of the year on European soil for the European tour.