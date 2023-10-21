 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rally America 2023 LSPR Brandon Semenuk in car.jpg
Brandon Semenuk’s second consecutive ARA championship in 2023 is only the beginning
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Practice
Homestead Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. claims pole
AUTO: SEP 30 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race YellaWood 500
Ryan Blaney focused on winning after disqualification rescinded

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cookredcard_231021.jpg
Cook sent off for headbutt v. Wolves
nbc_pl_nfogoal1_231021.jpg
Wood gives Forest 1-0 lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_bobbycharltonnews_231021.jpg
Sir Bobby Charlton passes away at age 86

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rally America 2023 LSPR Brandon Semenuk in car.jpg
Brandon Semenuk’s second consecutive ARA championship in 2023 is only the beginning
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Practice
Homestead Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. claims pole
AUTO: SEP 30 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race YellaWood 500
Ryan Blaney focused on winning after disqualification rescinded

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cookredcard_231021.jpg
Cook sent off for headbutt v. Wolves
nbc_pl_nfogoal1_231021.jpg
Wood gives Forest 1-0 lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_bobbycharltonnews_231021.jpg
Sir Bobby Charlton passes away at age 86

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin McAlpine, former caddie to Lexi Thompson, husband to Anna Nordqvist, dies

  
Published October 21, 2023 11:36 AM
AIG Women's Open - Day Four

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 22: Champion, Anna Nordqvist of Sweden poses with husband, Kevin McAlpine and the AIG Women’s Open trophy following Day Four of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie Golf Links on August 22, 2021 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

R&A via Getty Images

Kevin McAlpine, Lexi Thompson’s former caddie and Anna Nordqvist’s ex-husband, suddenly passed away this week. He was 39.

“We can confirm that Kevin has passed away in America,” Hamish McAlpine, Kevin’s father and a former football star, told The Courier. “We are completely in the dark about what has happened. It is true that he has been unwell but we believed he was on the mend.

“There is to be an autopsy and at the moment there is very little we can say. We really don’t want to talk about this at this stage. As a family, we are completely devastated. You can imagine how we are feeling.”

McAlpine won the 2006 Scottish Amateur and played college golf at Colorado State University. He later ditched a professional golf career and worked in sales, but then returned to the sport as a caddie. He landed on Thompson’s bag in 2017 and they worked together for 18 months.

McAlpine married Nordqvist, a three-time major champion, in 2022. However, Nordqvist announced in August that they were going through a divorce.

Nordqvist shot an opening 69 at this week’s BMW Ladies Championship in Korea but then withdrew from the event to fly back to the U.S. following McAlpine’s passing.

McAlpine also looped for Amy Yang and fellow Scot Martin Laird.