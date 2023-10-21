Kevin McAlpine, former caddie to Lexi Thompson, husband to Anna Nordqvist, dies

Kevin McAlpine, Lexi Thompson’s former caddie and Anna Nordqvist’s ex-husband, suddenly passed away this week. He was 39.

“We can confirm that Kevin has passed away in America,” Hamish McAlpine, Kevin’s father and a former football star, told The Courier. “We are completely in the dark about what has happened. It is true that he has been unwell but we believed he was on the mend.

“There is to be an autopsy and at the moment there is very little we can say. We really don’t want to talk about this at this stage. As a family, we are completely devastated. You can imagine how we are feeling.”

McAlpine won the 2006 Scottish Amateur and played college golf at Colorado State University. He later ditched a professional golf career and worked in sales, but then returned to the sport as a caddie. He landed on Thompson’s bag in 2017 and they worked together for 18 months.

McAlpine married Nordqvist, a three-time major champion, in 2022. However, Nordqvist announced in August that they were going through a divorce.

Nordqvist shot an opening 69 at this week’s BMW Ladies Championship in Korea but then withdrew from the event to fly back to the U.S. following McAlpine’s passing.

McAlpine also looped for Amy Yang and fellow Scot Martin Laird.