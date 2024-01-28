Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray among 2024 selections to PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council

Lanto Griffin and Grayson Murray were among a group of 21 PGA Tour players who co-signed a letter to the PGA Tour’s policy board last month, demanding transparency and a meeting with the board’s independent directors regarding the Tour’s ongoing restructuring and business negotiations.

Now, both players are being named to the Player Advisory Council, which “advises and consults with” the board and commissioner Jay Monahan on Tour issues.

The Tour announced Sunday the 16 PAC members for 2024: Griffin, Murray, Sam Burns, Nick Hardy, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Mac Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Josh Teater, Justin Thomas and Camilo Villegas.

Six of the 16 – Griffin, Murray, Streelman, Teater, Thomas and Villegas – finished last season ranked outside the top 50 in FedExCup points.

Nine players who were on the 2023 PAC – Ryan Armour, Corey Conners, Rickie Fowler, Brice Garnett, Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, Adam Scott and Will Zalatoris – did not return this year, though Scott became a player director. McNealy and Zalatoris had been on the PAC for two straight years.

Griffin was very vocal last fall discussing who should replace Rory McIlroy on the board, telling Golfweek, “The guys that are making the decision are obviously going to look out for themselves. That’s where there is a disconnect for guys in my position, the normal guys. So having someone who will listen and not be only concerned about the top 10.”

Griffin added: “To have the deck stacked against us – we’re losing points, money, starts, it feels like, who’s making these decisions? Then you have what Jay did to us and I don’t know how he still has his job at this point.”

Streelman and Villegas will be running for PAC chairman, with the top vote-getter in line to replace Jordan Spieth as a player director starting in 2025 and running through 2027. Other current player directors are Scott (through 2026), Patrick Cantlay (through 2026), Peter Malnati (through 2025), Webb Simpson (through 2025) and Tiger Woods.

“A guy like (Kevin) Streelman would be great for the board,” Griffin said last fall. “But seriously who would want this job? I wouldn’t want this job. It’s like being president of the United States. You’d have to be a full-on narcissist to want that job.”