Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda highlight field for LPGA opener; Annika, Urban Meyer among celebs
The 2024 LPGA season kicks off next week in Orlando, Florida, with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.
Thirty-six LPGA players who have won at least once in the past two seasons are scheduled to compete, including world No. 1 Lilia Vu, No. 2 Ruoning Yin and No. 5 Nelly Korda. Rose Zhang also will tee it up.
Here is a look at both the professional and celebrity fields:
LPGA PLAYERS
Alexa Pano (USA)
Allisen Corpuz (USA)
Ally Ewing (USA)
Amy Yang (Korea)
Andrea Lee (USA)
Angel Yin (USA)
Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)
Ayaka Furue (Japan)
Brooke Henderson (Canada)
Chanettee Wannasaen (Thailand)
Charley Hull (England)
Cheyenne Knight (USA)
Danielle Kang (USA)
Elizabeth Szokol (USA)
Gaby Lopez (Mexico)
Gemma Dryburgh (Scotland)
Grace Kim (Australia)
Hae Ran Ryu (Korea)
In Gee Chun (Korea)
Jennifer Kupcho (USA)
Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England)
Leona Maguire (Ireland)
Lilia Vu (USA)
Linn Grant (Sweden)
Lydia Ko (New Zealand)
Maja Stark (Sweden)
Marina Alex (USA)
Megan Khang (USA)
Mone Inami (Japan)
Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark)
Nasa Hataoka (Japan)
Nelly Korda (USA)
Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand)
Paula Reto (South Africa)
Rose Zhang (USA)
Ruoning Yin (China)
CELEBRITIES
Wells Adams, TV personality
Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer
Robbie Amell, actor and producer
Brian Baumgartner, actor and comedian
Vince Carter, NBA All-Star
Roger Clemens, World Series champion pitcher
Victor Cruz, Super Bowl champion wide receiver
Austin Dillon, NASCAR driver
Landon Donovan, MLS All-Star
Dylan Dreyer, NBC meteorologist
Mardy Fish, pro tennis player
Mike Flaskey, former Diamond Resorts CEO
Aaron Hicks, MLB outfielder
Ben Higgins, TV personality
Chris Lane, country singer
Hally Leadbetter, golf host and content creator
Courtney Lee, former NBA player
Jon Lester, World Series champion pitcher
Derek Lowe, World Series champion pitcher
Jeff McNeil, MLB All-Star
Whit Merrifield, MLB All-Star
Urban Meyer, NCAA champion football coach
Kevin Millar, World Series champion
Mark Mulder, World Series champion pitcher
Blair O’Neal, TV personality
Chandler Parsons, former NBA player
Michael Pena, actor
Albert Pujols, World Series champion first baseman
Alfonso Ribeiro, actor and TV host
Jeremy Roenick, former NHL All-Star
John Smoltz, World Series champion pitcher
Annika Sorenstam, former LPGA player and World Golf Hall of Famer
Bubba Stewart, AMA Motocross champion
Larry the Cable Guy, comedian
Taylor Twellman, former MLS All-Star and TV analyst
Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker
Jack Wagner, actor and singer
Michael Waltrip, former NASCAR driver
Charles Woodson, NFL Hall of Fame defensive back