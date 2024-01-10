Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda highlight field for LPGA opener; Annika, Urban Meyer among celebs

The 2024 LPGA season kicks off next week in Orlando, Florida, with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.

Thirty-six LPGA players who have won at least once in the past two seasons are scheduled to compete, including world No. 1 Lilia Vu, No. 2 Ruoning Yin and No. 5 Nelly Korda. Rose Zhang also will tee it up.

Here is a look at both the professional and celebrity fields:

LPGA PLAYERS

Alexa Pano (USA)

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Ally Ewing (USA)

Amy Yang (Korea)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Angel Yin (USA)

Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)

Ayaka Furue (Japan)

Brooke Henderson (Canada)

Chanettee Wannasaen (Thailand)

Charley Hull (England)

Cheyenne Knight (USA)

Danielle Kang (USA)

Elizabeth Szokol (USA)

Gaby Lopez (Mexico)

Gemma Dryburgh (Scotland)

Grace Kim (Australia)

Hae Ran Ryu (Korea)

In Gee Chun (Korea)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England)

Leona Maguire (Ireland)

Lilia Vu (USA)

Linn Grant (Sweden)

Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

Maja Stark (Sweden)

Marina Alex (USA)

Megan Khang (USA)

Mone Inami (Japan)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark)

Nasa Hataoka (Japan)

Nelly Korda (USA)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand)

Paula Reto (South Africa)

Rose Zhang (USA)

Ruoning Yin (China)

CELEBRITIES

Wells Adams, TV personality

Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer

Robbie Amell, actor and producer

Brian Baumgartner, actor and comedian

Vince Carter, NBA All-Star

Roger Clemens, World Series champion pitcher

Victor Cruz, Super Bowl champion wide receiver

Austin Dillon, NASCAR driver

Landon Donovan, MLS All-Star

Dylan Dreyer, NBC meteorologist

Mardy Fish, pro tennis player

Mike Flaskey, former Diamond Resorts CEO

Aaron Hicks, MLB outfielder

Ben Higgins, TV personality

Chris Lane, country singer

Hally Leadbetter, golf host and content creator

Courtney Lee, former NBA player

Jon Lester, World Series champion pitcher

Derek Lowe, World Series champion pitcher

Jeff McNeil, MLB All-Star

Whit Merrifield, MLB All-Star

Urban Meyer, NCAA champion football coach

Kevin Millar, World Series champion

Mark Mulder, World Series champion pitcher

Blair O’Neal, TV personality

Chandler Parsons, former NBA player

Michael Pena, actor

Albert Pujols, World Series champion first baseman

Alfonso Ribeiro, actor and TV host

Jeremy Roenick, former NHL All-Star

John Smoltz, World Series champion pitcher

Annika Sorenstam, former LPGA player and World Golf Hall of Famer

Bubba Stewart, AMA Motocross champion

Larry the Cable Guy, comedian

Taylor Twellman, former MLS All-Star and TV analyst

Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker

Jack Wagner, actor and singer

Michael Waltrip, former NASCAR driver

Charles Woodson, NFL Hall of Fame defensive back