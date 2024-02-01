 Skip navigation
Pro Bowl Games 2024: Roster, Format, Competitions, Participants, Schedule and more
MLB MVP Betting: Who Challenges Ohtani in the NL?
Shane van Gisbergen joins Kaulig Racing's Cup program for seven races

Hojlund puts Man United 2-0 in front of Wolves
Rashford's effort gives Man United lead v. Wolves
Ten Hag's discipline of Rashford is 'perplexing'

Pro Bowl Games 2024: Roster, Format, Competitions, Participants, Schedule and more
MLB MVP Betting: Who Challenges Ohtani in the NL?
Shane van Gisbergen joins Kaulig Racing's Cup program for seven races

Hojlund puts Man United 2-0 in front of Wolves
Rashford's effort gives Man United lead v. Wolves
Ten Hag's discipline of Rashford is 'perplexing'

LIV Golf adjusts format, field sizes for second full season

  
Published February 1, 2024 03:52 PM
Spieth seeks stability from PGA Tour, SSG deal
January 31, 2024 04:32 PM
Jordan Spieth talks about his excitement to play the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his reactions to the deal between the PGA Tour and the Strategic Sports Group and more.

On the eve of the circuit’s first event of 2024, LIV Golf announced “league format enhancements” on Thursday for its second full season.

The enhancements include expanded fields with the addition of a new team (Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII) and two wild-card participants as well as adjustments to how points and prize money are distributed.

With the expansion of field sizes, the circuit also adjusted its season-ending positions with players finishing first through 24th now in the “lock zone,” followed by Nos. 25 to 48 in the “open zone.” Nos. 49 and below are now in the “drop zone” and will be relegated out of the league.

LIV Golf, which begins its season Friday in Mexico, also adjusted its team format with all four players’ scores now counting for the final round. The league will continue to count each team’s top 3 scores in Rounds 1 and 2.

The league’s expansion has also prompted an adjustment for this year’s team championship with the top 12 teams qualifying for the finale. “The team that finishes in 13th place will not compete but will still attend [the team championship],” a release from LIV Golf read.