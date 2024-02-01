LIV Golf adjusts format, field sizes for second full season

On the eve of the circuit’s first event of 2024, LIV Golf announced “league format enhancements” on Thursday for its second full season.

The enhancements include expanded fields with the addition of a new team (Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII) and two wild-card participants as well as adjustments to how points and prize money are distributed.

With the expansion of field sizes, the circuit also adjusted its season-ending positions with players finishing first through 24th now in the “lock zone,” followed by Nos. 25 to 48 in the “open zone.” Nos. 49 and below are now in the “drop zone” and will be relegated out of the league.

LIV Golf, which begins its season Friday in Mexico, also adjusted its team format with all four players’ scores now counting for the final round. The league will continue to count each team’s top 3 scores in Rounds 1 and 2.

The league’s expansion has also prompted an adjustment for this year’s team championship with the top 12 teams qualifying for the finale. “The team that finishes in 13th place will not compete but will still attend [the team championship],” a release from LIV Golf read.