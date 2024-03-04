 Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Prize money: What Eckroat and field earned at PGA National
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Eckroat wins maiden Tour title in Monday finish at Cognizant
NFL: Combine
Stock Up, Stock Down: WRs Xavier Legette, Ricky Pearsall flying high after NFL combine

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizantmondayhlsv2_240304.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Monday
nbc_bfa_harrisonjr_240304.jpg
Can the NFL Scouting Combine be improved?
nbc_bfa_calebwilliams_240304.jpg
Williams upsets established order at combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_cognizantmondayhlsv2_240304.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Monday
nbc_bfa_harrisonjr_240304.jpg
Can the NFL Scouting Combine be improved?
nbc_bfa_calebwilliams_240304.jpg
Williams upsets established order at combine

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann granted special invite into PGA Championship

  
Published March 4, 2024 12:10 PM
Niemann among special invites to 2024 Masters
February 21, 2024 01:20 PM
Matt Adams and Eamon Lynch offer their thoughts on Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryo Hisatsune and Joaquin Niemann being extended special invitations to the 2024 Masters.

A PGA of America spokesperson confirmed that LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann has been granted a special invitation to play in this year’s PGA Championship. The invitation was first reported by golfwrx.com.

Two weeks ago, Augusta National granted the Chilean a special invitation to play in the Masters and the move by the PGA of America to invite Niemann – who qualified for The Open Championship via his victory at the Australian Open in December – now means he’s qualified for three of this year’s four major championships.

The PGA of America normally invites players who are ranked inside the top 100 in world to the year’s second major. Last year, eight players from LIV Golf, which does not receive world ranking points, were granted special invitations, including No. 131 Paul Casey. Niemann, who is currently ranked 72nd in the world, has two victories on LIV Golf this season including last week in Saudi Arabia.

The PGA Championship will be held May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.