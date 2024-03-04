LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann granted special invite into PGA Championship

A PGA of America spokesperson confirmed that LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann has been granted a special invitation to play in this year’s PGA Championship. The invitation was first reported by golfwrx.com.

Two weeks ago, Augusta National granted the Chilean a special invitation to play in the Masters and the move by the PGA of America to invite Niemann – who qualified for The Open Championship via his victory at the Australian Open in December – now means he’s qualified for three of this year’s four major championships.

The PGA of America normally invites players who are ranked inside the top 100 in world to the year’s second major. Last year, eight players from LIV Golf, which does not receive world ranking points, were granted special invitations, including No. 131 Paul Casey. Niemann, who is currently ranked 72nd in the world, has two victories on LIV Golf this season including last week in Saudi Arabia.

The PGA Championship will be held May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.