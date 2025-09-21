LPGA cancels remainder of Arkansas event because of rain; scores reverted to 18 holes

The LPGA has canceled the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship after only 18 holes.

No player completed more than three holes of Saturday’s second round at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, because of heavy rain, and after an additional 3.25 inches fell overnight, tournament officials made the decision to scrap the remainder of the originally scheduled 54-hole tournament.

“Based on the weather forecast for the remainder of today and all-day Monday and Tuesday, it is highly unlikely that 36 holes could be completed to make it an official event,” the LPGA said in a statement.

With scores reverting to 18 holes, the event will be unofficial with no CME points awarded. The LPGA will later announce how the purse will be distributed.

“For now, please know that our partners at Walmart and P&G have generously committed to pay out more than what’s required in the event of a tournament cancellation,” the LPGA added. “In addition, they’ve also committed to ensuring every player receives compensation regardless of where they stand on the leaderboard after 18 holes of play.

Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu each shot 8-udner 63 in the first round, while Alison Lee had reached 8 under after playing her first three holes Saturday in 1 under. Lee will now slide back to 7 under, along with five others.

This isn’t the first time that this tournament was shortened to 18 holes. The inaugural event, in 2007, was deemed an unofficial event after only the first round could be completed because of inclement weather. Stacy Lewis, an amateur and senior at Arkansas at the time, was declared the unofficial winner as the first-round leader.

Coincidentally, Lewis made her last start in this event this week as she announced she’s retiring.