 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs
Anthony Rizzo, 36, to retire as Chicago Cub, become team ambassador
Basketball: Unrivaled Final
Unrivaled women’s basketball league expands with new clubs, development pool
Marcus Jennings.png
Marcus Jennings Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

storm_new_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs
Anthony Rizzo, 36, to retire as Chicago Cub, become team ambassador
Basketball: Unrivaled Final
Unrivaled women’s basketball league expands with new clubs, development pool
Marcus Jennings.png
Marcus Jennings Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

storm_new_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Luke Donald hopes Ryder Cup organizers are prepared for Trump after delays at U.S. Open tennis final

  
Published September 10, 2025 11:19 AM
Rory's comments could point to global influx
September 9, 2025 04:08 PM
Rory McIlroy made adamant comments that he will play where and when he wants, and that could point to a shift toward a less domestically constrained golf calendar moving forward.

VIRGINIA WATER, England — European captain Luke Donald is relaxed about the prospect of President Donald Trump attending the upcoming Ryder Cup and hopes there isn’t a repeat of the delays at the U.S. Open tennis tournament caused by his presence.

Trump, a golf fanatic, has said he will be at Bethpage Black in New York on Friday, Sept. 26, for the start of three-day matches between the United States and Europe.

“I guess he will want to be on the first tee,” Donald said Wednesday. “Again, we understand that he’s coming and both teams will be ready for that.”

Trump attended the men’s final at the U.S. Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday and extra security caused by his visit led to long lines and a half-hour delay to the start of play.

No announcement proceeded Trump’s appearance at Flushing Meadows, so at least the PGA of America — the organizer of this year’s Ryder Cup — has more of a head start.

“The PGA of America is obviously organizing this. There was some delays at the tennis — I think you’re probably all aware of that — but hopefully they have learnt from that,” said Donald, who was speaking at a news conference at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

“It’s a big process, obviously, to get a president to come to an event. There’s a lot of security and everything. It takes some work, I’m sure. The PGA of America’s job is to make sure it’s seamless, and he wants to be there to probably greet the players, and I think the crowd is probably going to be loud no matter what.”

During his first term as president, Trump showed up about an hour after the final match was underway Sunday at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey in 2017. Trump later presented the trophy to the winning American squad.