Mizuho Americas Open prize money: Where Nelly Korda now stands in season earnings
Published May 19, 2024 09:05 PM
Korda reflects on sixth LPGA win of the season
Nelly Korda discusses her win at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, including her mindset going against Hannah Green down the stretch.
Nelly Korda earned her sixth LPGA title of the season, capturing the Mizuho Americas Open.
With a first-place prize of $450,000, Korda added to her season haul. She has now pocketed $2,943,708 in 2024. Second on the money list is Hannah Green, a two-time winner this year who lost to Korda by a stroke at Liberty National, with $1,172,842.
Lorena Ochoa, in 2007, set the record for most official money earned in a season with $4,364,994.
Here’s a look at the full prize money payout in New Jersey.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Nelly Korda
|$450,000
|2
|Hannah Green
|$277,738
|T3
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|$146,358
|T3
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|$146,358
|T3
|Jennifer Kupcho
|$146,358
|T3
|Gabriela Ruffels
|$146,358
|T7
|Marina Alex
|$64,365
|T7
|Yuna Nishimura
|$64,365
|T7
|Patty Tavatanakit
|$64,365
|T7
|Atthaya Thitikul
|$64,365
|T7
|Sei Young Kim
|$64,365
|T7
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|$64,365
|T7
|Ayaka Furue
|$64,365
|T14
|Megan Khang
|$40,144
|T14
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|$40,144
|T14
|Nasa Hataoka
|$40,144
|T14
|In Gee Chun
|$40,144
|T14
|Lauren Coughlin
|$40,144
|T14
|Andrea Lee
|$40,144
|T14
|Sophia Popov
|$40,144
|T21
|Celine Boutier
|$30,238
|T21
|Minjee Lee
|$30,238
|T21
|Alison Lee
|$30,238
|T21
|Ally Ewing
|$30,238
|T21
|Ashleigh Buhai
|$30,238
|T21
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|$30,238
|T21
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|$30,238
|T28
|Amy Yang
|$23,904
|T28
|Stacy Lewis
|$23,904
|T28
|Jenny Shin
|$23,904
|T28
|Xiyu Lin
|$23,904
|T28
|So Mi Lee
|$23,904
|33
|Mao Saigo
|$21,136
|T34
|Perrine Delacour
|$18,703
|T34
|Charley Hull
|$18,703
|T34
|Narin An
|$18,703
|T34
|Lizette Salas
|$18,703
|T34
|Bailey Tardy
|$18,703
|T39
|Carlota Ciganda
|$16,118
|T39
|Albane Valenzuela
|$16,118
|T41
|Linn Grant
|$13,761
|T41
|Madelene Sagstrom
|$13,761
|T41
|Auston Kim
|$13,761
|T41
|Morgane Metraux
|$13,761
|T41
|Elizabeth Szokol
|$13,761
|T41
|Minji Kang
|$13,761
|T47
|Yu Liu
|$11,784
|T47
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|$11,784
|T49
|Georgia Hall
|$10,871
|T49
|Jin Young Ko
|$10,871
|T51
|Karis Davidson
|$10,189
|T51
|Sarah Kemp
|$10,189
|T53
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|$9,427
|T53
|Angel Yin
|$9,427
|T53
|Wichanee Meechai
|$9,427
|T56
|Brooke M. Henderson
|$8,667
|T56
|Frida Kinhult
|$8,667
|58
|Mi Hyang Lee
|$8,211