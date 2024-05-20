Mizuho Americas Open prize money: Where Nelly Korda now stands in season earnings

Nelly Korda earned her sixth LPGA title of the season, capturing the Mizuho Americas Open.

With a first-place prize of $450,000, Korda added to her season haul. She has now pocketed $2,943,708 in 2024. Second on the money list is Hannah Green, a two-time winner this year who lost to Korda by a stroke at Liberty National, with $1,172,842.

Lorena Ochoa, in 2007, set the record for most official money earned in a season with $4,364,994.

Here’s a look at the full prize money payout in New Jersey.