Mizuho Americas Open prize money: Where Nelly Korda now stands in season earnings

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
A glimpse of what we’re missing: Bryson DeChambeau’s provides theater at PGA
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Florida State lives to see another day as dramatic Monday on tap at NCAAs
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What we’ll remember from 2024 PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewonscheffler_240519.jpg
Scheffler moving forward after ‘hectic’ PGA
nbc_golf_livefrom_deskreaxrestoffield_240519.jpg
Hovland should feel incredibly motivated after PGA
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerseg_240519.jpg
Analyzing Schauffele’s lie on No. 18 at Valhalla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
A glimpse of what we’re missing: Bryson DeChambeau’s provides theater at PGA
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Florida State lives to see another day as dramatic Monday on tap at NCAAs
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What we’ll remember from 2024 PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewonscheffler_240519.jpg
Scheffler moving forward after ‘hectic’ PGA
nbc_golf_livefrom_deskreaxrestoffield_240519.jpg
Hovland should feel incredibly motivated after PGA
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerseg_240519.jpg
Analyzing Schauffele’s lie on No. 18 at Valhalla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mizuho Americas Open prize money: Where Nelly Korda now stands in season earnings

  
Published May 19, 2024 09:05 PM
Korda reflects on sixth LPGA win of the season
May 19, 2024 06:14 PM
Nelly Korda discusses her win at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, including her mindset going against Hannah Green down the stretch.

Nelly Korda earned her sixth LPGA title of the season, capturing the Mizuho Americas Open.

With a first-place prize of $450,000, Korda added to her season haul. She has now pocketed $2,943,708 in 2024. Second on the money list is Hannah Green, a two-time winner this year who lost to Korda by a stroke at Liberty National, with $1,172,842.

Lorena Ochoa, in 2007, set the record for most official money earned in a season with $4,364,994.

Here’s a look at the full prize money payout in New Jersey.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Nelly Korda$450,000
2Hannah Green$277,738
T3Chanettee Wannasaen$146,358
T3Ariya Jutanugarn$146,358
T3Jennifer Kupcho$146,358
T3Gabriela Ruffels$146,358
T7Marina Alex$64,365
T7Yuna Nishimura$64,365
T7Patty Tavatanakit$64,365
T7Atthaya Thitikul$64,365
T7Sei Young Kim$64,365
T7Bianca Pagdanganan$64,365
T7Ayaka Furue$64,365
T14Megan Khang$40,144
T14Nanna Koerstz Madsen$40,144
T14Nasa Hataoka$40,144
T14In Gee Chun$40,144
T14Lauren Coughlin$40,144
T14Andrea Lee$40,144
T14Sophia Popov$40,144
T21Celine Boutier$30,238
T21Minjee Lee$30,238
T21Alison Lee$30,238
T21Ally Ewing$30,238
T21Ashleigh Buhai$30,238
T21Moriya Jutanugarn$30,238
T21Pajaree Anannarukarn$30,238
T28Amy Yang$23,904
T28Stacy Lewis$23,904
T28Jenny Shin$23,904
T28Xiyu Lin$23,904
T28So Mi Lee$23,904
33Mao Saigo$21,136
T34Perrine Delacour$18,703
T34Charley Hull$18,703
T34Narin An$18,703
T34Lizette Salas$18,703
T34Bailey Tardy$18,703
T39Carlota Ciganda$16,118
T39Albane Valenzuela$16,118
T41Linn Grant$13,761
T41Madelene Sagstrom$13,761
T41Auston Kim$13,761
T41Morgane Metraux$13,761
T41Elizabeth Szokol$13,761
T41Minji Kang$13,761
T47Yu Liu$11,784
T47Maude-Aimee Leblanc$11,784
T49Georgia Hall$10,871
T49Jin Young Ko$10,871
T51Karis Davidson$10,189
T51Sarah Kemp$10,189
T53Stephanie Kyriacou$9,427
T53Angel Yin$9,427
T53Wichanee Meechai$9,427
T56Brooke M. Henderson$8,667
T56Frida Kinhult$8,667
58Mi Hyang Lee$8,211