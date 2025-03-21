NFL stars to compete in NFLPA Classic over two days on Golf Channel

The NFLPA Classic will take place for the third year, airing on Golf Channel March 25 and 26, 6-8 p.m. EDT both days.

The tournament, contested at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba in Mexico, features 18 four-man teams, comprised of current NFL players, competing against each other in a scramble format. Players include Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson, Sam LaPorta, Von Miller, Austin Ekeler, Drake Maye, Harrison Smith, Budda Baker, Brock Bowers, Will Levis and Terry McLaurin.

The teams will compete over 18 holes on the first day and nine holes on the second day. The scramble format is such:

All four players per team may tee off on each hole;

The team selects the ball to be used for the next stroke;

That manner is used through the completion of the hole.

The eight teams with the lowest gross score to par will advance to a bracket-style playoff (chip-off determines ties for final spots).

There is a one-hole scramble shootout in the quarterfinals (with seedings 1-8 and one team facing another), a two-hole shootout in the semis, and a three-hole shootout in the finals.

In addition to the Golf Coverage coverage, the tournament will be contested in partnership with Good Good Golf. The broadcast team features Damon Hack, Kay Adams, Dan Orlovsky and Jameis Winston.