PGA Tour officially adds Asheville event to fall schedule for 2026

The PGA Tour is adding another tournament to its fall schedule for 2026.

The Biltmore Championship will be contested for the first time Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of Asheville. The announcement comes a few weeks after that of the Good Good Championship, which will be played Nov. 12-15 at Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course.

The new Asheville event will be co-title-sponsored by Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville, and it will mark the area’s first PGA Tour-recognized event in over 80 years. The Asheville Land of the Sky Open debuted in the early 1920s and was an official tournament from 1939 to 1942. Ben Hogan won each of the last three editions.

“After more than eight decades since the Asheville Land of the Sky Open, the PGA Tour is pleased to make its return to the Blue Ridge Mountains with the Biltmore Championship in Asheville, a proud name synonymous with the region,” said Tyler Dennis, the PGA Tour’s chief competitions officer. “We are honored to partner with Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville on this exciting new event and look forward to building a partnership that spotlights the strength and beauty of the area and its community.”

The unveiling of this new event comes just over a year since the Asheville area was devastated by Hurricane Helene.

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove is a private, Jack Nicklaus design that tips out at 7,167 yards and plays to a par of 72. It winds through a valley between the Pisgah National Forest and Blue Ridge Parkway.

The competition dates stand out as they fall one week before the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah outside of Chicago. Typically, the Procore Championship in Napa, California, has been contested ahead of international team events, but Procore has still not been announced as extending its title sponsorship of the tournament. The Sanderson Farms Championship is also in limbo as it searches for a new title sponsor for 2026.

With the 2026 Tour Championship dates set for Aug. 27-30, that leaves two weeks between the end of the FedExCup Playoffs and the Biltmore Championship. The PGA Tour has more often than not had a two-week gap between the end of the playoffs and the start of the fall, but two years ago, it had just a week off between the Tour Championship and Napa event.