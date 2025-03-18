 Skip navigation
Portrush’s Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia eye Open spots in Asian Tour event

  
Published March 18, 2025 11:04 AM

Graeme McDowell might be feeling more pressure than the other 19 players from LIV Golf at the International Series Macau on the Asian Tour.

At stake are three spots to The Open for the leading players not already exempt. The Open returns this year to Royal Portrush, his hometown.

“Obviously it is a great opportunity next week in Macau to have three Open Championship spots,” McDowell said. “Especially for me with it being Royal Portrush, my hometown, there is a little bit of extra motivation there.”

The LIV Golf event in Singapore would not suggest McDowell goes to Macau riding good form. He finished 53rd in the 54-man field. His best finish in four LIV events is a tie for 12th the previous week in Hong Kong.

Others playing in Macau are former Masters champions Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed, neither of whom are eligible for Portrush. Both are assured of playing only in the Masters.

McDowell was not eligible for Portrush in 2019 when he earned one of the two spots at the Canadian Open.

If he doesn’t earn an Open spot in Macau, he could have two more opportunities. The Open Qualifying Series also offers spots at the Korea Open on the Asian Tour on May 22-25, and the Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour the following week. LIV Golf is not playing those weeks.