NFL: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
2024 Rookie Report for October: Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams Make Strides
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season recap: Goldschmidt and Arenado disappoint, Masyn Winn emerges
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankess at Cleveland Indians
Yankees vs. Guardians ALCS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rain suspends play as Hannah Green holds lead in South Korea

  
Published October 18, 2024 09:34 AM

PAJU, South Korea — Rain washed out much of the second day of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea on Friday with none of the players completing their rounds.

Hannah Green of Australia, Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa and Jenny Shin of South Korea led after Thursday’s first round with scores of 8-under 64 at the Seowon Valley Country Club.

Green stayed at the top of the leaderboard and was 4 under after nine holes — 12 under for the tournament — before play was suspended. Buhai was two strokes behind at 10 under, also after nine holes.

The second round will be completed on Saturday prior to the start of the third round. Rain is not in the forecast for the rest the tournament, which is set to wrap up on Sunday.

The field is loaded with eight of the LPGA Tour’s top 10 players. It also includes 17 of the 18 winners this season on the tour. About the only key player missing is Nelly Korda who withdrew with a neck injury.