Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Has LIV Golf botched Anthony Kim’s return?

Twelve years later, Anthony Kim is returning to competitive golf.

On LIV Golf. In Saudi Arabia.

Imagine telling yourself that in 2012.

On this midweek edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the guys break down what we know, what we’ve seen and what we’ve heard (or not) regarding AK’s return to the spotlight – and what the potential fallout is, both good and bad.

0:30: THERE HE IS! What to make of the limited number of Anthony Kim snippets so far.

06:00: IN IT FOR THE LONG HAUL: This isn’t a one-off – AK is playing the rest of the LIV season.

12:00: HEAD-SCRATCHER: Analyzing the strategy that there is no pre-tournament press conference scheduled.

19:00: I’M SORRY, COME AGAIN?: Talor Gooch talks about the possibility of a ... Masterisk (?) if Rory wins without some of the world’s best in attendance.

29:00: OFFICE HOURS: Another marathon policy board meeting. What’s the hangup?

37:00: SIR, WE’RE LIVE: Rex’s TV-shortened round at Harbour Town and run-in with an overzealous employee.